Canon introduces imagePRESS V1350, defining new standards in Color Production Printing

Canon India announced the launch of the all-new imagePRESS V1350. Assisting high production segments in redefining their printing capabilities, the digital colour press printer brings in ‘The X-Factor’ with eXtra focus on Speed, Durability, Versatility, and Precision.

The imagePRESS V1350 is the latest addition to Canon’s existing fleet of new generation imagePRESS V Series Printers which includes imagePRESS V1000/V900/V800/V700. Designed to propel businesses to new heights and set a new standard in printing excellence, the imagePRESS V1350 enables Jobbers (print for pay), Offset Printers and in-house Print Service Providers (PSPs) to overcome production challenges and meet customer demands for high-quality and time-sensitive print content.

Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India

Speaking on the launch of V1350, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India said, “Earlier this year, we set a new benchmark with the introduction of new generation of imagePRESS V series, for which we have received extremely positive response. Today, we proudly expand the line-up with the launch of imagePRESS V1350, a product which is set to transform the way businesses approach their printing needs. Demonstrating superior performance with an extraordinary emphasis on Speed, Durability, and Precision, this printer is set to empower users by helping them to evolve as per industry standards and surge ahead, revolutionizing the printing experience in the process.”

Prince Graphics, Mumbai has become the first customer to unveil and install the imagePRESS V1350 in India.

Talking about his experience with Canon and the recent installation, Mr. Rajesh Mandora, Owner, Prince Graphics said, “We have been using Canon imagePRESS products for many years and recently chose the Canon imagePRESS V1350 for its impressive print speed of 135 ppm, a 35% increase compared to any production printers we’ve used in the past. Along with an impressive Fiery Server and fast processing capabilities, the machine also provides excellent flexibility for a variety of media types like stickers, boards, textures, synthetic papers etc. With enhanced productivity and efficiency every day, we will be able to expand our customer base significantly, thereby scaling business growth. With all these features and the commendable service support provided by Canon, I am confident about the ROI that imagePRESS V1350 will offer, becoming a go-to product for Prince Graphics.”

Key features of imagePRESS V1350

eXtra Speed and Versatility

The imagePRESS V1350 showcases an incredible printing speed of 135 pages per minute & standard EFI Hyper RIP (32GB and an Intel Xeon processor), establishing it as a powerhouse in terms of productivity. Additionally, its support for media up to 500gsm expands the range of printing possibilities, making it a versatile solution for various applications. Equipped with a vacuum-feeding mechanism, flatter paper transport path, advanced Print on Demand-Surface Rapid Fusing (POD-SURF) unit and integrated cooling system, the imagePRESS V1350 supports uninterrupted high-speed printing and allows PSPs to fulfill demanding print jobs with a short turnaround time for maximum productivity.

eXtra Durability

The V1350 boasts an impressive duty cycle, which can handle up to 2.4 million A4 prints. This level of durability ensures that the printer is ready to meet the demands of even the most heavy-duty printing environments.

Unmatched eXtra Precision Featuring a best-in-class registration mechanism and a real-time MULTI-DAT color correction system that automatically maintains color stability during continuous runs, the V1350 offers unmatched precision in every printing task. This potent combination guarantees flawless execution even for the most intricate printing jobs. The printer is also designed to create a wide range of high-quality applications, including brochures, leaflets, booklets, direct mail, and cards. It maintains real-time registration alignment and color consistency across a diverse array of substrates, with support for materials up to 500 gsm, such as large-sized envelopes, textured stocks, and synthetic media.

