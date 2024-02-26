Canon Installs Two New imagePRESS V1350 Machines in New Delhi

- Advertisement - -

Canon India marked the presence of imagePRESS V1350 to customers in New Delhi with two brand-new installations in the city. Initially unveiled in October 2023, the imagePRESS V1350 is the latest addition to Canon’s lineup and joins the new generation imagePRESS VSeries Printers, including the imagePRESS V1000, V900, V800, and V700. Designed to propel businesses to new heights and establish a new standard in printing excellence, the imagePRESS V1350 empowers Jobbers (print for pay), Offset Printers, and in-house Print Service Providers (PSPs) to overcome production challenges and meet customer demands for high-quality and time-sensitive print content.

Canon had recently showcased the imagePRESS V1350 at PAMEX 2024, a leading printing exhibition and global business platform for the print, label, and converting industry. The demonstration of the imagePRESS V1350 received positive feedback from customers, especially on parameters such as Enhanced Productivity, Faster Media Switching Time, Versatile Media Handling capabilities ranging from 70gsm coated paper to 500gsm coated board, Unmatched Front-to-Back Print Accuracy, and Durability. The exhibition resulted in multiple orders being placed for the product.

Continuing the success, the imagePRESS V1350 has been installed by Sharp Digital Prints Pvt Limited and Wee Print, both based in Delhi, with the inauguration ceremony presided by Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO of Canon India.

Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India

Speaking at the launch of the V1350, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India said, “The imagePRESS V series, ever since its launch has generated extremely positive response in the industry in the past one year. With the recent introduction of V1350 in India, our vision was to transform the way businesses approach their printing requirements, and thereby establish a new benchmark in the production printing space. Happy and proud to have received such an exceptional response from customers and visitors at the PAMEX 2024. We are thrilled to inaugurate two new installations in Delhi NCR that will further empower users to adapt to global industry standards and scale their business growth.”

Mr. Ekjot Singh, Owner, Sharp Digital Prints Pvt Limited

Talking about his experience with Canon and the recent installation, Mr. Ekjot Singh, Owner, Sharp Digital Prints Pvt Limited said, “For over 15 years, we’ve consistently delivered quality prints across multiple outlets in the printing hub of Naraina, complemented by six imagePRESS Production machines which are currently operational. As a dedicated patron of Canon, we wholeheartedly embrace the new imagePRESS V1350 to our fleet, empowering us to print more and meet the evolving demands of our esteemed clientele. We are impressed by the durability of the imagePRESS and its enhanced printing capabilities. Our confidence is further reinforced by Canon’s exemplary post-sales service support.”

Mr. Himanshu Dhall, Owner, Wee Print

Talking about his experience with Canon and the recent installation, Mr. Himanshu Dhall, Owner, Wee Print said, “Wee Print has undergone a remarkable transformation since embracing Canon’s imagePRESS C10000VP series in 2016. Our shift from walk-in clients to corporate partners has been empowered by Canon’s cutting-edge technology. The addition of the imagePRESS V1350 has been a game-changer, surpassing all expectations. Its remarkable media versatility, especially with heavier papers up to 400gsm, guarantees excellent color reproduction for our corporate clientele. Our continued reliance on Canon reaffirms our dedication to delivering top-notch quality and embracing innovation at Wee Print.”

Key specifications about imagePRESS V1350

eXtra Speed and Versatility: The imagePRESS V1350 is a high-performance colour toner production press that offers exceptional productivity. It can print up to 135 A4 pages per minute and handle monthly volumes of up to 2.4 million A4 pages, thanks to its sturdy industrial build. With a lifetime of 72 million A4 pages, it is a reliable machine that can handle demanding jobs without any compromise. The inclusion of a vacuum-feeding mechanism, flatter paper transport path, advanced Print on Demand-Surface Rapid Fusing (POD-SURF) unit, and integrated cooling system ensures long and continuous periods of top-quality printing at high speeds without paper jams. Commercial and in-house print service providers can rely on it for demanding jobs and high volumes.

Unmatched eXtra Precision: The V1350 is capable of producing high-quality print applications, including brochures, leaflets, high-end mailings, and cards. It maintains an Offset-like quality from the first to the last sheet of every job, regardless of the run length. The Multi-D.A.T. colour correction system ensures colour stability is preserved even during continuous runs. Additionally, the In-Line Spectrophotometric Sensor automates accurate colour adjustments when needed. This printer is equipped with advanced registration technologies that offer the tightest accuracy in its class for front and back registration (0.5mm).

The imagePRESS V1350 is a color toner press that supports a wide range of media weights (60gsm-500gsm) and paper types, including embossed and synthetic. It is fully compatible with a range of inline finishing equipment from Canon and other leading technology partners. This machine enables Print Service Providers (PSPs) to offer their customers digital runs of any length for a vast variety of print products.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Canon

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.