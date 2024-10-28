Canon India’s ‘Green Environment Together’ initiative achieves a significant milestone in its sustainability vision by planting 50,000 trees in 5 years

- Advertisement -

Reaffirming its commitment to environmental sustainability, Canon India announced the successful plantation of 50,000 trees under its ‘Green Environment Together’ (GET) initiative. Launched in July 2019, the GET Initiative represents a significant step towards fostering a greener future. Through this program, Canon India plants a tree for every laser copier or multi-function device (MFD) sold to its direct customers.

Since its inception, Canon India committed to planting over 10,000 trees annually. Staying true to this commitment, the company has planted 50,000 saplings in five years. Each tree represents the trust that customers have in Canon’s high-quality laser copier based Multifunctional Printers. Additionally, in 2020, the Environmental Committee of Canon Inc. (Japan) honored the GET Initiative for its contributions to environmental sustainability.

Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India said, “At Canon India, the spirit of giving back to society is deeply embedded in our corporate values. Alongside delivering world-class products and services, we have remained committed to safeguarding the environment and fostering the holistic development of communities on the lines of our corporate philosophy of ‘Kyosei’. Through our flagship ‘Green Environment Together’ initiative, we were successful in creating an ecosystem in association with our direct customers by planting a tree for every laser copier based Multifunctional Printers sold to them. We are delighted to celebrate this significant milestone in our ‘Green Environment Together’ (GET) initiative, having planted 50,000 saplings in less than five years since its launch. This initiative empowers us to partner with our customers in building a greener and more sustainable future.”

In a bid to enhance the tree plantation initiative, Canon India also introduced geotagging allowing customers to track and engage with their contributions more closely. The certificates issued to customers will continue to include a QR code, which, when scanned, directs them to a virtual forest page. By simply entering their company name, they can access all the geotagged details of the trees planted on their behalf, providing a more interactive and transparent experience.

Mr.C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product & Communication, Canon India

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product & Communication, Canon India said, “As a leader in the printing segment and as a socially responsible organization, we believe it is essential to balance our business impact on the environment, ensuring our contributions benefit both the industry and the planet. While we continue to impact our customers with innovative technologies and solutions, we have also made great strides in our “Green Environment Together’ initiative, thereby highlighting our commitment to sustainable business. Every tree we plant on the sale of a laser copier based Multifunctional Printers through GET initiative is a testament to the trust our customers place in Canon. Without their unwavering support, these milestones and our continued leadership would not have been possible.”

In addition to GET initiative, Canon’s range of eco-friendly business offerings help reduce the carbon footprint on the environment through low electricity consumption. These products are a boon across industries ranging from SMEs to Large Corporates laser copier based Multifunctional Printers and can help bring the next wave of supremacy and conscious customer offerings.

