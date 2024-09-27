Canon India’s Frontier Business Division Offers a Comprehensive Range of Security & Surveillance Solutions Tailored to Meet the Diverse Needs of Clients

- Advertisement -

Canon India Pvt Ltd offers a comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging products and solutions including printers, copiers, and cameras, and security cameras in India. Canon India enjoys a vast retail presence across the country through Canon Image Square (CIS) stores, PIXMA Zones, and BIS Lounges. In an interaction with NCN, Mr. Bhasker Chander Joshi, Assistant Director, Frontier Business Division, Canon India, shares about their Security & Surveillance solutions and their business strategy in this regard.

What are the latest market tech trends in the Security & Surveillance sector in India?

The security & surveillance sector in India is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the need for advanced and reliable solutions across various industries. Key trends include the growing adoption of AI-powered video analytics, which enable capabilities like facial recognition, object detection, behavior analysis, and license plate recognition. These technologies automate surveillance tasks, enhance incident response times, and provide valuable insights for proactive security measures. AI and ML are becoming integral to modern surveillance systems, offering real-time analysis, anomaly detection, and predictive insights that help preempt security threats. Additionally, there is a marked shift towards integrated solutions that combine multiple security technologies into cohesive platforms, providing seamless management and enhanced situational awareness. At Canon, we are at the forefront of these advancements, committed to serving as a comprehensive surveillance solutions provider and systems integrator. We are particularly focused on expanding our footprint in government projects, including critical infrastructure initiatives, safe city programs, and integrated traffic management systems. By leveraging the capabilities of our group companies—Milestone Systems and Axis Communications—we are well-positioned to meet the growing demand for cutting-edge surveillance solutions in India.

Please brief us on your range of Security & Surveillance solutions and the target segments.

At Canon India, our Frontier Business Division offers a comprehensive range of security solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of our clients. Our offerings encompass three key components: Surveillance Cameras, Video Management Software, and Video Analytics.

Surveillance Cameras: These are the backbone of any security system, capturing high-quality footage that is crucial for monitoring and ensuring safety.





Video Management Software (VMS): Our VMS ensures that all captured footage is securely stored and efficiently managed on cloud servers. It allows easy access, retrieval, and management of data, ensuring that critical information is always at your fingertips





Video Analytics: This advanced solution goes beyond simple monitoring by analyzing and interpreting the captured data. It delivers actionable insights and intelligence, enabling users to make informed decisions and respond proactively to potential security threats.

Access control: Access control helps large or small sites by offeringtrouble-free management of multiple sites – specifically suitable for small to medium-sized needs, making it fast and easy to set up the perfect solution. Our access control solution incorporates advanced facial recognition technology for seamless identification and zone management. It integrates with HR systems to log attendance and control entry, enhancing security by allowing only authorized personnel access. It also includes temperature screening, operates under low light, and ensures compliance with safe workplace measures, offering a flexible and secure solution for modern offices.

IP Network Audio: Our IP Network Audio system leverages IP technology to enhance audio capabilities for businesses. We offer a versatile range of features, including intrusion detection, emergency announcements, music playback, and audio recording. These systems can be used to create a secure and pleasant environment while optimizing operations.

These products find application across various segments, including places of worship, manufacturing, educational institutions, healthcare, and more. For instance, in places of worship, crowd control analytics can restrict the number of people entering the premises and trigger an alarm if the limit is exceeded. In manufacturing industries, the analytics software monitors the assembly line, identifying any unattended objects and raising an alarm as needed. In retail outlets and shopping malls, it assists in gathering marketing intelligence by identifying the age group and gender of visitors. Additionally, in the healthcare industry and home security, video analytics offer vital functionalities. In educational institutions, the software can monitor unauthorized entry of persons or vehicles, while in old age homes, it can be used to detect and alert staff if a senior citizen falls.

In the ongoing trend of digitization, what opportunities do you see in the Security & Surveillance space?

At Canon India, we observe our Network Video Surveillance (NVS) segment as a crucial area for growth and innovation. The increasing demand for advanced and reliable surveillance solutions across various industries in India has driven our expansion into this segment. This growing industry demand has allowed us to enhance our surveillance offerings and provide customers with top-notch solutions.

Our NVS solutions rely on advanced network technologies, which act as the foundation for seamless transmission of high-quality video data and robust infrastructure for intelligent security systems. With the rising adoption of cloud services, technologies like 5G and IoT have become vital in improving our surveillance capabilities. These technologies offer unprecedented speed, connectivity, and real-time data processing, enabling us to offer more efficient and effective surveillance solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. By integrating these advancements, we are confident that our offerings are well-prepared to provide cutting-edge solutions and drive growth in the rapidly evolving surveillance market.

What role does AI and Analytics play in the Security & Surveillance space?

AI and Analytics are revolutionizing the Security & Surveillance space by bringing unprecedented levels of efficiency, accuracy, and intelligence to surveillance systems. At Canon, we are at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging cutting-edge trends such as camera edge AI, Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS), high-end drone-based surveillance, spatial analytics, and deep learning analytics.

These innovations are instrumental in enhancing customer processes and operational efficiency, enabling us to deliver comprehensive solutions that address every aspect of the networking and surveillance lifecycle. By integrating deep learning and spatial analytics into our offerings, we not only meet the evolving demands of our clients but also set new benchmarks in the industry. Canon is committed to driving forward the next generation of surveillance technology, ensuring our solutions are robust, adaptive, and future-ready.

What are your plans for the next 2 years in terms of new product launches and market expansion?

Our primary focus over the next two years is to significantly expand our market presence and deliver even more value to our customers. We are committed to doubling our growth within the next 2-3 years. To achieve this, we have an ambitious roadmap that includes introducing innovative new products designed to address evolving customer needs and market trends.

