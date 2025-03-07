Canon India Unveils She #CANwithCanon Campaign Championing Every Day Action for Women’s Empowerment

- Advertisement -

This International Women’s Day, Canon India is not just celebrating women, it is spotlighting the importance of taking action to accelerate change, through its ‘She #CANwithCanon’ campaign. Aligned with the international Women’s Day theme of ‘Accelerate Action’, the campaign aims to highlight that women empowerment shouldn’t be a momentary commitment but instead focused on creating systematic, sustainable opportunities that enable women to thrive personally and professionally.

The campaign features a powerful video showcasing the challenges women face every day and reinforces Canon India’s commitment to taking concrete steps that ensure gender equality and inclusive progress. It celebrates women as inspiring ambassadors and key pillars of success, emphasizing that inclusivity is not just a policy, but a practice. With a long-standing commitment to fueling growth, the campaign spotlights progressive initiatives such as Leadership & Mentorship programs that pair women leaders with newcomers to foster their professional development. The De-Light initiative ensures office lights are turned off at 5:30PM to promote work-life balance, while dedicated cab services enable safe commutes for women employees.

With hybrid working options and flexible working hours implemented since 2002, and a ‘Health 1st’ philosophy, Canon India has created an environment where women can grow professionally without compromising personal responsibilities and wellbeing. A two-month walkathon has been introduced to inspire a lifetime of wellbeing among employees, partners, and the community at large, while symbolizing the collective steps taken towards long-lasting change.

Mr. C. Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product & Communication, Canon India

Speaking on the campaign, Mr. C. Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product & Communication, Canon India said, “At Canon, empowering women goes beyond celebrating achievements – it’s about fostering an environment where our workforce can succeed, both personally and professionally. Through ‘She #CANwithCanon,’ we are stressing on the importance of real change, ensuring that equality is not an aspiration but a lived reality. By mentoring, supporting, and investing in women, every single day, we pave the way for stronger, more diverse leadership and success.”

Building upon the momentum of the ‘I #CANwithCanon’ campaign, which showcased how Canon’s solutions have empowered individuals and businesses, ‘She #CANwithCanon’ reaffirms the organization’s dedication to fostering a culture where women are empowered to thrive. By continuing to champion positive attitudes and equal opportunities, we aim to inspire a future where every woman can confidently say, “I CAN.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Canon

