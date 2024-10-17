Canon India Unveils its Largest, Most Immersive Booth yet at the Broadcast India Show 2024

- Advertisement -

Canon India, a leading provider of digital imaging solutions, reaffirmed its commitment to videography and broadcasting by unveiling its most extensive and immersive booth at the 33rd edition of Broadcast India Show 2024, held at the Jio World Convention Centre from October 17th to 19th. The Broadcast India Show, an interactive platform highlighting global innovations in infotainment technology, provides a unique opportunity for industry professionals to connect and experience cutting-edge advancements first-hand. Leveraging the same, Canon showcased its complete ecosystem of imaging solutions under one roof, from cinema and professional video to mirrorless and PTZ cameras, alongside an extensive range of RF and Cine lenses.

The inauguration of the booth was also graced by the presence of National Award-winning cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee, renowned for his remarkable contributions to both Hindi and Bengali cinema. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Chatterjee has collaborated with some of the industry’s most acclaimed directors, contributing to a long list of critically acclaimed and commercially successful films such as “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” “Padmaavat,” “Bajirao Mastani,” and “Chak De India.” Additionally, Canon hosted prominent Indian film director and screenwriter, Hanu Raghavapudi as a special guest on the inaugural day of the event. Renowned for his exceptional storytelling and distinctive cinematic style, he has directed notable and critically acclaimed films such as Sita Ramam.”

In addition to its advanced product lineup, Canon’s immersive booths created real-life scenarios for visitors to experience the exceptional capabilities of Canon’s imaging technology across diverse applications. This year’s booth featured groundbreaking innovations such as the newly launched EOS C80 and EOS C400 cinema cameras, as well as the latest EOS R Series models, including the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II. Canon also highlighted its broadcasting capabilities with the advanced RC-IP1000 remote camera controller. Additionally, riding on the success of its Canon North Star initiative, Canon presented a range of products from key Canon North Star partners like Aputure, Sennheiser, and Mo-SYS, reinforcing its position as a provider of comprehensive, end-to-end solutions to enable customers in setting up complete studio operations.

Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO

Commenting on Canon India’s participation, Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO said, “At Canon India, we are driving a video-first strategy focused on delivering cutting-edge products and solutions that meet the fast-paced, ever-evolving needs of the video industry. Our participation at the Broadcast India Show 2024 underscores our commitment to offering innovative, end-to-end imaging solutions that cater to the growing demands of virtual productions, high-end cinema, OTT platforms, VR, and live broadcasting for TV stations. The unveiling of our EOS C80 and C400 cameras, along with our advanced EOS R Series models, sets new benchmarks for quality, versatility, and reliability in dynamic production environments. We are excited by the overwhelming response from professionals across sectors and look forward to leading the way in shaping the future of the video and broadcast industry.”

The Showcase of Latest Canon Innovations

Cinema Prowess : Canon India introduced the EOS C80 and EOS C400, two recently unveiled additions to the Cinema EOS lineup. The compact EOS C80, available in November, features a 6K full-frame sensor and unmatched mobility. The EOS C400, designed for live productions, offers superior visual quality and advanced interface capabilities, setting a new standard for the broadcast industry.

: Canon India introduced the EOS C80 and EOS C400, two recently unveiled additions to the Cinema EOS lineup. The compact EOS C80, available in November, features a 6K full-frame sensor and unmatched mobility. The EOS C400, designed for live productions, offers superior visual quality and advanced interface capabilities, setting a new standard for the broadcast industry. Strengthened EOS R Series : The EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II were key highlights in Canon’s legendary EOS R Series. The EOS R1 is designed for action photography and media professionals requiring reliability in challenging conditions, while the EOS R5 Mark II redefines video and photography workflows with its 8K RAW recording and innovative AF features.

: The EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II were key highlights in Canon’s legendary EOS R Series. The EOS R1 is designed for action photography and media professionals requiring reliability in challenging conditions, while the EOS R5 Mark II redefines video and photography workflows with its 8K RAW recording and innovative AF features. Advanced Remote PTZ Cameras and Solutions: Canon showcased the RC-IP1000, an advanced remote camera controller, along with a range of PTZ cameras (CR-N700, CR-N500, CR-N300, and CR-N100,) tailored for sectors including corporate, broadcast, and event management, offering unparalleled clarity and seamless workflows for professional video production environments.

Mr. Vishesh Magoo, Assistant Director, Imaging Communication Business, Canon India

Mr. Vishesh Magoo, Assistant Director, Imaging Communication Business, Canon India highlighted the technical edge Canon offers, “With the EOS C80 and C400, we are empowering professionals in the fields of OTT, cinema, advertising, documentaries, events, broadcasting, and premium podcasting to deliver exceptional visual content with mobility and precision. Canon’s ongoing focus on virtual production and immersive experiences, combined with our advanced EOS R Series, reinforces our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology for both cinematic and broadcast professionals. We are excited to be at the forefront of driving the future of video production with these powerful tools.”

Immersive Experience Zone

Canon’s booth further captivated attendees with its immersive experience zones, designed to showcase how Canon’s technology excels in diverse real-world scenarios:

Virtual Event Zone : A live chroma experience with a model simulating an event, allowing attendees to observe how Canon’s cameras seamlessly integrate with VR technology and live green screen effects.

: A live chroma experience with a model simulating an event, allowing attendees to observe how Canon’s cameras seamlessly integrate with VR technology and live green screen effects. Cinema EOS Zone : A haunted house-themed setting, inspired by OTT-style productions, demonstrated Canon’s exceptional image quality for high-end cinematic projects.

: A haunted house-themed setting, inspired by OTT-style productions, demonstrated Canon’s exceptional image quality for high-end cinematic projects. EOS R System Zone : Modeled to bring alive the grand cinematic vision, this zone allowed visitors to experience the filmmaking features of the EOS R cameras in a richly detailed, dramatic setup.

: Modeled to bring alive the grand cinematic vision, this zone allowed visitors to experience the filmmaking features of the EOS R cameras in a richly detailed, dramatic setup. Low-Light Zone: A dimly lit environment where attendees explored the low-light photography and videography capabilities of Canon cameras, capturing stunning images in challenging lighting conditions.

Canon North Star Partnership Ecosystem

Further enhancing the booth’s appeal, Canon India featured products from its Canon North Star alliance partners. Launched earlier this year, Canon North Star brought together industry-leading solutions from partners like Aputure, Sennheiser, Atomos, EIZO, and new partner Mo-SYS from London. Together, these solutions offer a comprehensive ecosystem for creators, from cameras and lighting to audio and storage, providing complete advisory and technical solutions for professional studio setups.

The booth also hosted a series of technical sessions by Canon Masters and Canon North Star experts, offering visitors in-depth insights into Canon’s cutting-edge technology and workflows for cinema, broadcast, and beyond.

Sessions by Canon at BIS 2024

Date Time Slot Speaker Topic Title 17th Oct 12:30 to 12:50 PM Radhakrishnan Chakyat Canon Cinema EOS Legacy Canon North Star Panellist and Founder of Pixel Village 17th Oct 3:50 to 4:10 PM Raghav Khanna The Journey of Non-Fiction with Canon Producer, Director, and Writer 17th Oct 4:30 to 4:50 PM Sapan Narula Redefining Cinematography with Canon Canon North Star Panellist & DOP 18th Oct 12:25 to 12:55 PM Ankit Singh Plot Twist Canon EOS Maestro & Wedding Professional 18th Oct 3:25 to 3:45 PM Vijay Bedi Harnessing Technology for effective story telling Canon Cinema EOS Ambassador & Wildlife Filmmaker

