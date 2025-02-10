Canon India Unveils I #CANwithCanon Campaign, Celebrating Real Stories of Transformation and Impact

- Advertisement -

Canon India, one of the leading digital imaging company, has launched its latest campaign, ‘I #CANwithCanon’, that celebrates the transformative impact of Canon’s products, solutions and initiatives. The new campaign showcases inspiring real-life stories of how Canon’s technology, service, and culture empower individuals, businesses, and communities to achieve extraordinary outcomes.

The campaign truly reflects Canon’s unwavering commitment to fostering meaningful connections with its stakeholders and how the brand has built a legacy not just as a technology leader but also as a partner in progress for its customers, employees, and society at large. Engaging a broad audience with stories that highlight its impact across consumer, SME, enterprise, government, and social sectors, the campaign reinforces Canon’s position as a trusted partner dedicated to transforming ordinary moments into extraordinary possibilities, embodying the spirit of I #CANwithCanon.

Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India

Commenting on the campaign launch, Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India said, “For over two decades, Canon India has been at the heart of countless success stories across the nation. I #CANwithCanon is our tribute to these partnerships and milestones, showcasing how Canon’s solutions have empowered individuals and businesses to unlock their full potential. Each story featured in this campaign is a testament to our commitment to enabling excellence, innovation, and connection through our products and services.”

Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product & Communication, Canon India

Speaking about the campaign’s vision, Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product & Communication, Canon India said, “I #CANwithCanon brings alive Canon’s philosophy of enabling excellence in business and everyday life. These stories demonstrate how our solutions address real business challenges and creative aspirations. From enhancing operational efficiency for SMBs to enabling photographers to push creative boundaries, each narrative showcases the transformative impact of Canon’s technology across sectors.”

The first video in the campaign featuring the story of Wee Prints, a trusted patron of Canon and a well-known company in the digital printing industry, showcases Canon’s role in enhancing the professional printing landscape through advanced solutions. With Canon’s technology, Wee Print increased their print volume from 1.5 lakhs to 2.5 lakhs, enabling them to efficiently meet growing client demands and elevate their business performance. The second video showcases Wheelzy Spot (Authorized dealer of JK Tyre) that sought more than just equipment—they needed a trusted partner to enhance their operations. Canon not only streamlined their tasks but also provided unwavering support through a dedicated service team, enabling them to perform efficiently. Going beyond business, community development is embedded in Canon’s DNA and over the years the efforts have transformed the lives of many. Hence, the third video in the series narrates the stories of Tanu and Karina, who benefited from Canon India’s Skill Development & Livelihood Program. These inspiring stories demonstrate the essence of I #CANwithCanon which revolves around real progress and growth.

Keep watching this space as Canon will be bringing forth more real stories through this campaign in the coming weeks.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Canon

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 137