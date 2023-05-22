Canon India strengthens commitment to the East market; unveils one of its kind ‘Live Office Infrastructure’ in Kolkata 

- Advertisement - -

Canon India unveiled its ultra-modern Live Office infrastructure in West Bengal’s Business Hub, Kolkata. The latest development comes as part of Canon’s 2023 growth strategy for the India market that revolves around ‘Transformation’ across domains, to solidify its industry leadership as a futuristic and innovative technology brand even further. Recognizing East as an integral market for its business, the office marks a concrete step to strengthen customer connect and empower stakeholders through the perfect synergy of technology and product experientials.

The Live Office has been designed to serve as a cohesive platform to showcase Canon’s legacy of technological innovation, and its diverse portfolio including cameras, printers, surveillance cameras, copiers, multi-functional devices, and more, all under one roof through unique demo zones. The new space will provide customers and partners a comprehensive understanding of Canon’s offerings and connect with the brand’s innovative legacy, empowering them to make informed purchase decisions. On the other hand,the platform will allow employees togain first-hand insights from customers and collaborate to meet their requirements effectively.

Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India said, “After the successful launch of Live Office in Mumbai, we are delighted to introduce this novel concept in Kolkata as part of our Pan-India transformation journey for 2023.At Canon India, regional penetration continues to remain one of our core focus areas in expanding our reach across the length and breadth of the country by addressingdiverse customer needs. And Live Office is a testament to our technological commitment and the importance that we lay on pioneering unique experiences for our customers. With this, we aim to showcaseCanon’s entire portfolio of products and services under one roof for our customers and partners to experience, while building a stronger brand connect.”

Further commenting on the importance of the East Market, he added, “With Kolkata being the strongest market for our East channel attracting customers from surrounding states and having witnessed positive growth across B2C and B2B segments, we are confident that Live Office will be a game-changer in further strengthening our customer connect. Going forward, we will continue our efforts to remain agile and ensure a rapidly growing footprint in the country by empowering customers with products, services and solutions like never before.”

Besides the introduction of the live-office infrastructure, under ‘transformation’ as a key strategy for this year, Canon India has been revolutionizing its product portfolio alongside organization workflows to supplement rapid growth plans. While the Live Office paves way for a unique new direction for creating customer experiences, Canon India also has several other successful experiential formats like Image Square, PIXMA Zone, BIS Lounge, and NVS experience centres in the country.

