Canon India rebrands its Ink Tank Printer Lineup as ‘MegaTank’ demonstrating technology supremacy in the category

Canon India announced the rebranding of its PIXMA and MAXIFY ink tank printer lineup to PIXMA MegaTank and MAXIFY MegaTank. The rebranding of the printer range embodies Canon’s advances in inkjet printing technology that delivers best-in-class page yields for home offices and small businesses. It also conveys the brand’s commitment to providing superior quality printouts that meet the demands of modern customers who seek high-quality printouts at incredibly low costs.

Mr.C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product & Communication, Canon India

Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, Mr.C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product & Communication, Canon India said, “Committed to innovation, we are proud to showcase the best of Canon’s technology in high yield ink tank printers with our MegaTank rebranding. The affordability and versatility of ink tank printers, coupled with increased remote work and the growth of small businesses in the country, has significantly driven its recent uptake as an essential solution for diverse printing needs. And at Canon India, we have been quick to recognize this shift and have responded with an range of printers that cater to various applications that are optimised for home offices and enterprise customers. Our rebranding initiative is aimed at fuelling this growth further by aligning our products with evolving market trends and thereby enhancing our brand awareness in this category.”

The MegaTank sub-brand represents the best characteristics of Canon’s ink tank printer series:

High Yield Ink Bottles for Ultra Low-Cost Printing: MegaTank represents the best of Canon’s research and development in high yield inkjet technology. With high yield up to 14,000 pages on a single set of replacement ink bottles, users can print more while spending less making it the ideal choice for homes, home offices, small businesses among others.

Unparalleled Ease of Use : User-friendliness has always been at the heart of Canon's Ink Tank Printers. The new MegaTank sub-brand combines effortless installation, intuitive operation, and seamless connectivity for a hassle-free printing experience.

: User-friendliness has always been at the heart of Canon’s Ink Tank Printers. The new MegaTank sub-brand combines effortless installation, intuitive operation, and seamless connectivity for a hassle-free printing experience. Easy Maintenance with Removable Maintenance Cartridges : MegaTank printers feature easily removable maintenance cartridges that are available from retail stores, so replacement is swift and straightforward. Users can enjoy uninterrupted productivity without unexpected visits to the service centre and time-consuming maintenance processes.

: MegaTank printers feature easily removable maintenance cartridges that are available from retail stores, so replacement is swift and straightforward. Users can enjoy uninterrupted productivity without unexpected visits to the service centre and time-consuming maintenance processes. High-Quality Printing on Documents and Photos: Premium print quality can be assured with the MegaTank series, as it brings forth high-resolution printing that captures the finest details –be it crisp text documents or vivid photos. The MAXIFY MegaTank lineup even features pigment inks that create water resistant3 documents to mitigate impact from accidental spills.

Catering to All Needs: The Canon MegaTank lineup starts from essential models for home and home offices, to business-centred configurations catering to larger offices and small businesses. The MAXIFY MegaTank series also include productivity features such as auto duplex printing for resource conservation, swift print speeds to boost efficiency, extra-large paper cassettes for bulk printing, and the inclusion of pigment ink for water-resistance3 on documents and exceptional print longevity.

