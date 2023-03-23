Canon India launches 16 new advanced printers, providing users with enhanced print quality, exceptional work efficiency and top-notch creativity

- Advertisement - -

Canon launched a new range of 16 printers in India strengthening its expansive portfolio across the PIXMA, MAXIFY and imageCLASS series. With the latest line of printers, Canon India redefines the role of printers and boosts the consumers’ imagination by giving them the power to give life and form to their digital expressions.

For home and SOHO consumers: PIXMA G1730, G1770, G2770, G2730, G3770, G3730, G4770

The PIXMA printers maximize productivity with high print yields and affordable printing. Easy ink refilling and huge ink reservoirs underpin the key benefits of the series, enabling smooth operation for home and small offices, by minimizing the occurrence of ink running out in the middle of printing.

All new “S” mini–ink bottles

PIXMA G1730, G2730, G3730 comes bundled with all new GI 71s ink bottles. For moderate print volumes, users can now opt for low-cost ink refill bottles that deliver up to 3,900 pages for black-and-white documents and 4,600 pages for color documents. Users with very high print volumes can also opt for standard ink bottles that deliver up to 7,600 pages for black-and-white documents and 8,100 pages for color documents. This significantly reduces the need for frequent ink tank refills.

For SMB customers: MAXIFY GX3070, GX3072, GX4070

MAXIFY GX series lineup printers achieve low-cost printing and water-resistant printouts combined with a refillable ink tank system which make these printers the ideal choices for small and medium businesses to achieve maximum productivity gains.

For SMB and Enterprise customers: imageCLASS LBP121dn, LBP122dw, MF271dn, MF272dw, MF274dn, MF275dw. The all new imageCLASS laser printers are designed to improve productivity with high-speed printing up to 29 pm, auto-duplex printing and compact size. These printers use an all-in-one cartridge for easy replacement and lower downtimes.

Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India

Sharing his thoughts on the big announcement, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India said, “The fast-changing hybrid landscape across sectors have led to significant infrastructural transformations, fueled by advancements in technology. Taking cognizance of these evolving market requirements, we are excited to introduce 16 new state-of-the-art printers; which offer a perfect blend of modern technology and cost-efficiency for users, building on Canon’s long standing legacy of innovation and customer delight. With this portfolio expansion, we want to fortify the printing culture amongst users by providing them with solutions that add value to their work in this current hybrid working environment, hence giving them more reasons to print. We are confident that our new products will empower our customers in their business journey and thereby help us in clocking a 30% market share in the industry.”

Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product & Communication, Canon India

Speaking about the new line-up, Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product & Communication, Canon India said, “Canon India is committed to innovation and quality-first approach, and the new line-up of printers is no exception to this mission. Adapting to the culture of hybrid and digital workforce in today’s time, professionals across SOHO, SMEs, Government, Home segment and Corporates are seeking infrastructure that improves functionality and productivity while providing maximum ROI. The new range of printers have been developed with a focus on providing users with the most cost-effective workflows and ergonomically advanced solutions that improve operational efficiency. Moreover, the new laser printers come with advanced high level data security & encryption features, making them an ideal choice for small businesses and enterprise customers. With the launch of these printers, we aim to create new avenues for printing, along with maximizing the reach and accessibility across user segments.”

Easy Maintenance for Minimal Downtime

The new Canon G series printers feature user-replaceable maintenance cartridges that can easily be purchased off the shelves. Replacement is easy, without complex steps, so users can save a trip to the service center.

Versatile Printing Made Easy

The intuitive Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app provides a user-friendly and seamless setup for wireless printing, copying, and scanning from mobile devices. It also allows for easy monitoring of printer status and ink levels and provides access to cloud services, enhancing control and flexibility.

For effortless printing, the Easy-PhotoPrint Editor app offers customizable templates for various printing needs, including postcards, collages, calendars, and even business cards. It’s available on iOS, Android OS, Windows, and macOS platforms.

Windows OS users can benefit from the Easy-Layout Editor app, which supports editing and content-layout for various file types, including documents and web pages. The Collation Print feature combines files with different formats into a single document for printing, while the free layout option allows users to arrange and print content as they desire.

Design Custom Posters and Flyers with Poster Artist Web Application

PosterArtist’s web application is a convenient and free tool for creating professional-quality posters and flyers. With easy accessibility from any location, home and business users can benefit from the flexibility and guidance provided by the application throughout the design process. The web application offers a vast selection of designs, images, templates, fonts, clipart, and icons that users can choose from to create unique flyers and posters for various business needs.

Pricing and Availability

Model Number Retail Price Availability PIXMA G3770 INR 20,270/- 1st April PIXMA G2770 INR 15,840/- 1st April PIXMA G1737 INR 13,845/- 1st April PIXMA G1730 INR 10,325/- 1st April PIXMA G2730 INR 13,365/- 1st April PIXMA G3730 INR 16,295/- 1st April PIXMA G4770 INR 24,775/- 1st April GX3070 INR 47,295/- 1st April GX4070 INR 54,800/- 1st April GX 3072 INR 53.465/- 1st April LBP121dn To be announced 1st April LBP122dw INR 21,295/- 1st April MF271dn INR 28,895/- 1st April MF272dw INR 32.695/- 1st April MF274dn INR 32,995/- 1st April MF275dw INR 36,795/- 1st April

