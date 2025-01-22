Canon India launches Seven Large Format Printers with Enhanced Colour Quality and Productivity

- Advertisement -

Canon India, a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced the launch of the new imagePROGRAF TZ-5320 and TX Series (TX-5420/5320/5220), which offer a range of single function and multi-function large format printers to cater to diverse printing needs. The imagePROGRAF TZ-5320 outputs large volumes of drawings at high speed to meet high productivity needs in the construction, design, manufacturing and output industries. The TX series covers a wide range of printing needs, including drawings, posters and bulletin boards.

Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India said, “With the printing industry in India witnessing rapid transformation driven by evolving customer needs, Canon remains steadfast in its mission to introduce pioneering solutions that meet the dynamic demands of the market and customers. Our latest imagePROGRAF TZ and TX series reflects this commitment, offering enhanced speed, precision, and versatility. These advanced printers are designed to empower professionals in graphic arts, architecture, and engineering by enabling large-volume, high-quality output with remarkable ease. We believe these innovations will further strengthen the creative ecosystem in India by unlocking new avenues for growth and expression.”

Thanks to enhanced productivity and improved poster quality with vivid colours, the new printers are ideal for the CAD industries, corporate and government sectors, and areas of the output industry like in-house production of corporate materials can be elevated.

Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Products & Communication, Canon India

Sharing his thoughts on the new lineup, Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Products & Communication, Canon India said, “The launch of the new imagePROGRAF TZ and TX series highlights Canon’s continuous efforts to combine advanced technology with environmental responsibility. Equipped with enhanced magenta ink and automatic ink sensing, these printers deliver improved colour vibrancy, sharpness, and reduced downtime—key to meeting the growing demands of professionals for precision and productivity. Additionally, features such as reduced energy consumption and eco-conscious packaging underscore our commitment to sustainability, ensuring that our products not only offer best-in-class performance but also contribute positively to the environment.”

New Image Processing and Adoption of Magenta Ink

With the new image processing technology and magenta ink in the new TZ and TX MFP and printer series, colour reproduction has improved in comparison to the conventional models. Deeper and more vivid quality prints can now be realised even on plain paper. Besides reproducing posters, perspective drawings and bulletin notices in vibrant colours, colour drawings with clear lines and texts, high-quality output with sharp black lines can also be achieved.

Improved Productivity with Less Downtime

The imagePROGRAF TZ-5320, one of the multi-function printers available in this newly launched series, can achieve high-speed printing of up to 4 pages per minute, which is the fastest in the series. Printed materials such as drawings and posters, can also be ejected from the top and taken from the front of the unit. For the new TX series, the printers can print up to 3.3 pages per minute which is a higher printing speed than conventional models.

All models are equipped with an advanced Smart Roll Paper Set function that automatically detects paper feed and type and estimates the remaining paper quantity. The speed-up of the paper feeding process reduces the time it takes to load the roll paper. In addition, high image quality is maintained by an ink sensing system that automatically optimises the ink landing position by periodically monitoring ink ejection conditions. “Colour calibration function” automatically corrects for variations in output colour due to individual print head differences and aging. These reduces the printing time and possible downtime, allowing users to print large amounts of drawings and posters quickly and efficiently.

Eco-friendly Features

Polystyrene foam is currently not used in product packing and use of disposable plastics has been reduced. In terms of power consumption, when during operation, the imagePROGRAF TZ-5320 and TX-5420/5320 have reduced energy usage by 29% and by 25% respectively compared to conventional models.

Availability

The imagePROGRAF TZ-5320/TX-5420/TX-5320 MFP series and imagePROGRAF TZ-5320 and TX-5420/5320/5220 printer series will be available at authorised Canon dealers from 13 January 2025.

