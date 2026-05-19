Canon India launches imagePRESS V770, Made for India colour production press built to help production jobbers and print-for-pay providers deliver more high-quality prints

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Canon India, a leading digital imaging solutions company, announced the launch of imagePRESS V770, a next-generation colour production printer, designed for print-for-pay providers and production jobbers. Specifically built for India’s growing Print Economy, the new machine is engineered to address the evolving demands of customers seeking high output quality, versatile media handling, and enhanced operational efficiency within compact production environments in India.

The system enables stable paper feeding even in limited spaces with minimal configuration, allowing print providers to maximise productivity without expanding their operational footprint. As print service providers across India continue to manage diverse, short-run jobs with quick turnaround expectations, imagePRESS V770 supports a wide range of applications from marketing collaterals and menus to labels and synthetic media, enabling them to expand their offerings while maintaining consistency and efficiency. The machine delivers print speeds of up to 81 pages per minute (ppm) on plain and thick media ranging from 52gsm to 220gsm, and 77 ppm on coated media between 70gsm and 180gsm. The Printer also supports media printing up to 350gsm on Uncoated and Coated surface along with Textures & Synthetics. This balance of speed, media versatility, and dependable performance makes it well suited for commercial print businesses handling high-mix, short-run jobs, helping improve turnaround times without compromising output consistency.

Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India said, “Across India’s print industry, we are seeing a clear shift in customer expectations towards shorter runs, faster turnaround, greater flexibility, and consistent quality across a wider range of applications. The imagePRESS V770 has been developed with these requirements at its core, as part of our ‘Made for India’ approach bringing global engineering with local insight to build solutions closely aligned with market needs. It helps print businesses take on high-mix work confidently, without trading off speed, consistency, or footprint. With the V770, we are reinforcing our commitment to enabling the next phase of growth for India’s print entrepreneurs and production print providers.”

Mr. Puneet Datta, Senior Director, Commercial & Industrial Printing, Canon India

Adding to this, Mr. Puneet Datta, Senior Director, Commercial & Industrial Printing, Canon India said, “The imagePRESS V770 has been developed with a clear understanding of what India’s jobbers and print-for-pay providers need most: reliable production, media flexibility, and consistent colour—job after job. With up to 77 ppm on coated media, and innovations like the integrated air-assist tray for continuous coated paper feeding, the V770 is designed to keep jobs moving with fewer interruptions. Its compact design and stable paper handling make it well-suited for space-constrained environments. A major step forward is bringing Canon’s proven PRISMAsync workflow directly into the press, so scheduling, colour control and production management are simpler and more predictable. Combined with enhanced colour reproduction and improved durability across applications, the V770 enables providers expand into more applications, with confidence”

Enhanced Media Handling for Continuous Productivity

A key differentiator of the imagePRESS V770 is its newly engineered air-assisted stack bypass, designed to deliver stable and reliable feeding of coated media with a capacity of up to 250 sheets.

This advanced feeding mechanism enables continuous handling of coated stocks which is an area where many competitive devices face limitations, allowing print providers to maintain productivity without compromising on media choice. The improvement reduces operator intervention, improves overall uptime, and minimizes paper jams, directly supporting print service providers who depend on efficient short‑run production.

Improved Image Quality and Colour Performance

Canon has introduced several image‑quality refinements to elevate output consistency and visual impact:

New colour profiles optimised for more vivid reds and blues representation that has been popular in the Indian market.

Improved scratch resistance on label and synthetic media achieved through a scratch resistant mode.

A new 200‑line screen option designed to produce smoother gradations and reduce moiré patterns

These enhancements strengthen the V770’s ability to meet the quality expectations of commercial print buyers across retail, hospitality, education, and marketing sectors.

Introducing Canon’s Built-In PRISMA Workflow Solution

Canon also introduced its built-in PRISMA workflow solution – PRISMAsync LITE, an integrated platform that unifies production control and workflow management within a single, intuitive interface. Designed for print environments where space efficiency, streamlined operations, and ease of use are essential, this embedded solution eliminates the need for additional external controllers.

By seamlessly integrating job scheduling, colour management, and device monitoring, the PRISMA workflow solution enhances production predictability while reducing operator touchpoints. This enables print service providers to simplify operations, shorten learning curves, and maintain consistent output quality, supporting more efficient and scalable production workflows.

Strategic Expansion of Canon’s Production Portfolio

With the launch of the imagePRESS V770, Canon India reinforces its production printing portfolio while bridging the gap between entry-level production devices and high-end digital presses. Designed as a ‘Made for India’ solution, the V770 brings together reliability, consistent colour output, and efficient workflows to address the evolving needs of print service providers across the country.

The system places strong emphasis on advanced media handling and predictable output quality, enabling businesses to maintain productivity while expanding their range of applications. Its positioning is particularly relevant for jobbers and print-for-pay environments that require dependable performance, high throughput, and operational efficiency within compact production setups.

By addressing these requirements, the imagePRESS V770 aligns with Canon India’s broader vision of enabling scalable growth for print providers, as demand continues to rise for shorter runs, faster turnaround times, and consistent, high-quality output.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Canon

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