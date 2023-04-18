Canon India Launches All-In-One A1 size Desktop Multi-Function Printer

- Advertisement - -

Canon announced the launch of imagePROGRAF TC-20M, a compact 4-colour pigment ink all-in-one large format printer in India. Fitted with an A4 flatbed scanner, the best-in-class printer allows users to seamlessly make copies from cut sheets and roll papers. Designed to provide optimal productivity, the versatile printer is ideal for remote worksites, small offices and retail outlets.

Equipping users with enhanced capabilities, with this new printer, A4 documents can be easily enlarged and copied. Owing to such technological advancement, it is sure to prove to be very beneficial for printing educational material, official notices and promotional posters for retail outlets and restaurants. Furthermore, it also enables remote site offices to smoothly create large-format prints and copies of engineering drawings.

Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India, said, “We are committed to advancing productivity and creativity with cutting-edge technology at Canon India and continuously strive to develop specialized products that cater to modern needs. Driven by our pursuit of innovation, we are proud to add the imagePROGRAF TC-20M to our expansive printer portfolio. Addressing the requirements of remote working professionals, the new space-efficient and multifunctional machine allows them to print, scan and copy large format prints, even without accessing a workstation. It is an all-in-one product that seamlessly fits into tight spaces to cater to the large-format printing industry’s versatile output requirements. We are confident that this revolutionary product will build upon the TC-20 series’ legacy and set new standards in the industry.”

Create a Variety of Output Applications Without a PC: TC-20M can easily enlarge copies of A4 documents to A3 cut sheets, A2 or A1 roll papers and even to the full width of roll paper. Portrait or landscape orientation of the output copies can be selected from the user panel easily. ‘Repeated copy’ feature enables an original document to be copied and printed repeatedly using roll paper. This can be used for various applications such as wrapping paper or retail stores banners. By using ‘Enlargement copy’ function, A4 handheld leaflets and handwritten manuscripts can be scaled to large size posters to be used in travel agencies or food and beverage outlets. With the flatbed scanner, thick booklets or brochures can be converted to hard or soft copies for distributions. Apart from copy function, TC-20M supports JPEG & PDF file format for direct printing and scanning with USB memory stick without having to access a workstation.

Space-saving To Meet Users’ Needs: Similar to TC-20, TC-20M fits easily in tight spaces to meet various printing needs for remote worksites, small offices and retail outlets. With the front access of the printer, all daily print-related operations such as loading of paper, refilling of ink, and replacing of maintenance cartridge can be performed conveniently. The printer supports roll paper of up to A1 plus width and is equipped with standard auto sheet feeder that can load A3 or A4 cut sheets, hence making copies, scanning and printing can all be done on one machine.

Designed to Be Productive and Environmentally Friendly: For increased productivity, TC-20M is equipped with 70ml ink bottles for four colours (cyan, magenta, yellow & black) for continuous printing, which is useful for CAD drawings and posters printing. Every colour inklet on the printer is designed uniquely to prevent incorrect loading of ink bottles. With the large ink tank capacity system, it reduces time and effort when it comes to ink refilling. Vibrant red colour can be produced in lines and texts commonly used in technical drawings, graphics and flyers. Large format prints and long banners can be collected and held with optional desktop basket.

TC-20M achieves low power consumption of less than 26W during operation and 1.9W during standby. With high environmental performance, the TC-20M has been registered as a gold product under U.S. environmental assessment system EPEAT.

Customise Your Prints with PosterArtist Web V1.1: With the upgraded PosterArtist V1.1 web application, eye-catching posters can be designed and printed with TC-20M to cater to various needs. Users can choose from an expanded range of new and trendy design templates to create their own flyers, food menus and marketing collaterals to meet business needs or customise calendars and photo collages for personal use. With the variable printing function, users can customise text data through an excel sheet, which would be useful for printing certificates in A4 or A3 sizes, as well as posters for various purpose, up to A1 size on the TC-20M.

More Related : Canon

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429