Canon India Launches 10 New Advanced Printers for Modern Offices, Providing Users with Enhanced Productivity and Versatile Connectivity

Building on its legacy of innovation, Canon India, one of the leading digital imaging companies, unveiled a new range of 10 printers across its PIXMA MegaTank and imageCLASS series. Designed to cater to diverse user needs for small and medium businesses (SMBs) small office/home office (SOHO), and enterprises, these printers are engineered to deliver exceptional print quality, enhanced productivity, and provide cost-effective solutions.

For home and SOHO consumers: PIXMA G4780, PIXMA G3780: Canon’s new PIXMA G3780 and G4780 printers, part of the refillable MegaTank series, are equipped with an automatic duplex printing feature designed to boost productivity for home offices and small businesses. This feature significantly reduces the time required for printing large volumes of documents. Additionally, the MegaTank G4780 includes an auto document feeder, enabling quick digitization of documents, making it an excellent choice for small enterprises with archival needs.

For SMB and Enterprise customers: imageCLASS LBP171dn, LBP172dw, LBP811cx, LBP468x, LBP732cx, MF284dw, MF286dn, MF289dw: Specially designed to meet the needs of small offices and workgroups in large enterprises, the all-new imageCLASS laser printer lineup includes two monochrome printers – the imageCLASS LBP171dn and LBP172dw, three monochrome multifunction laser printers – the imageCLASS MF284dw (Print, Scan, Copy), MF286dn, and MF289dw (Print, Scan, Copy, Fax), as well as two A3 printers- color imageCLASS LBP811cx and the monochrome LBP468x and one high-end color single-function A4 printer- LBP732cx. With an impressive minimum print speed of 33 ppm, the printers are also designed with efficiency and eco-friendliness in mind through features such as duplex printing and On-Demand Fixing technology.

Sharing his thoughts on the latest lineup, Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India said, “The shift towards hybrid work models has created a need for advanced, cost-efficient, and sustainable printing solutions. Fulfilling these demands, we are excited to introduce a new lineup of 10 state-of-the-art printers that combine higher print yields, robust security, and enhanced maintenance control—all powered by cutting-edge technology. These innovations not only simplify operations for users but also promote responsible printing practices, aligning with our commitment to sustainability. With this launch, we aim to empower businesses and individuals with tools that drive efficiency and value in the evolving work landscape.”

Speaking about the new lineup, Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product & Communication at Canon India, said, “At Canon India, we are driven by a strong commitment to innovation and quality, to which our new line-up of printers stands as a testament. Adapting to today’s hybrid and digital work environments across SOHOs, SMEs and enterprises, the new printers, are designed to streamline workflows and maximize ROI. In line with our sustainability goals, we have integrated features like automatic two-sided printing, low power consumption, and high-yield consumables to reduce waste and lower operating costs. Additionally, these printers come equipped with robust data security and encryption, addressing the increasing need for secure, scalable solutions in both small businesses and large enterprises. With this launch, we aim to redefine the future of printing by providing cutting-edge, efficient, and sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses, while promoting responsible printing practices.”

Cost Saving Solutions: Both MegaTank models are designed to reduce printing costs by utilising high-yield ink tanks that can print up to 6,000 pages for black-and-white documents and 7,700 pages for colour documents on a bundled set of four ink bottles. In the Economy mode, the printers can deliver up to 7,600 pages1 for black-and-white documents and 8,100 pages1 for colour documents. The printers are compatible with the GI-71s low-cost ink bottles, making them ideal for users with infrequent printing needs.

Easy Maintenance for Minimal Downtime: With easily replaceable print heads, the MegaTank G3780 and G4780 minimize downtime, allowing users to change them independently without requiring technical support. Additionally, the maintenance cartridges can be removed and replaced effortlessly, without the need for complex tools, ensuring quick maintenance and enhancing overall convenience and user-friendliness.

Boost Productivity and Streamline Efficiency: Equipped with On-Demand Fixing technology, the laser printers heat up quickly and deliver the first printout in just 5 seconds, —an essential feature for users who need to print only 2 to 3 pages at a time. For larger tasks, they can print up to 33 pages per minute (A4 Mono) and up to 38 pages per minute (A4 Color) making them perfect for a busy office environment. Designed with both efficiency and eco-friendliness in mind, all printers support two-sided printing, reducing paper consumption and minimizing environmental impact.

The multifunction imageCLASS MF280 series offers even more features to enhance office productivity. In addition to flatbed scanning, these models include an auto document feeder (ADF), allowing for seamless, multi-page document scanning. With the imageCLASS MF286dn and MF289dw, scanned documents can be directly uploaded to a shared folder or easily emailed to other users, simplifying document management and promoting collaboration.

Intuitive Operation and Easy Maintenance: The imageCLASS LBP170 series and MF280 series feature a 5-line LCD or a 6-line touchscreen LCD with a vari-angle operation panel for improved visibility. Alert messages and step-by-step instructions are displayed on the screen when simple troubleshooting is required, making these printers easy to operate, manage, and maintain.

The all-in-one toner cartridge design further simplifies the replacement process, minimizing downtime while ensuring consistent print quality and easy upkeep. In addition to the standard yield of up to 1,400 prints, users can choose a higher-yield option of up to 4,100 prints4 helping to lower the cost per page and reduce the frequency of toner cartridge replacements.

Seamless Connectivity and Enhanced Security: The imageCLASS LBP172dw, LBP811cx, LBP468x, LBP732cx, MF284dw, and MF289dw offer wireless connectivity, enhancing productivity and convenience by allowing printing from multiple devices without the need for cables. These models also feature TLS 1.3, IEEE 802.1X, and Verify System at Startup, providing IT administrators with robust network security to safeguard against potential threats. Additionally, users can print directly from their smart devices using compatible solutions such as Canon PRINT, Canon Print Service, AirPrint, and Mopria Print Service.

Further, supported by the latest WPA3 and TLS 1.3 standards, the inkjet printers’ Wi-Fi connectivity helps to safeguard against data snooping and allows users to print securely from distance. With the printers connected to the Internet and registered with Canon cloud service, users can also print documents wirelessly from their smart devices or scan them for storage in the cloud via the Canon PRINT mobile app. Printing Tips: Users can also maximize the potential of the MegaTank G3780 and G4780 printers with the new Canon Printer Buddy app, available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store2 for residents in Asia. One key feature of the app is its collection of helpful articles that guide users on creative printing applications and offer tips for more ink-efficient printing. Additionally, users can stay updated on the latest news regarding Canon printer products.

