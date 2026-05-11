Canon India Expands Business Portfolio with New High Speed A3 Colour MFD and Document Scanners

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Canon India, a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced the launch of the imageFORCE C3150, a high‑performance A3 colour multifunction device purpose‑built for enterprises, SMEs, government organisations and copy shop owners. Offering high‑speed colour output of up to 50 pages per minute, the imageFORCE C3150 delivers consistent quality, reliability and media flexibility to support demanding, high‑volume print environments. Through this launch, Canon aims to expand its footprint across key verticals and new markets, drive incremental market share, and build on its No.1 position in the laser copier market for 10 consecutive years.

Further strengthening its document digitisation portfolio, Canon India also launched the imageFORMULA DR‑C340 and DR‑C350 ultra-compact high‑speed document scanners. Designed for fast, accurate and reliable capture, the scanners enable enterprises, SMEs and government organisations to efficiently digitise high volumes of documents and streamline information workflows. With seamless system integration and advanced image processing, the DR‑C340/DR‑C350 support faster decision‑making and enterprise‑wide digital transformation.

Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India said, “At Canon India, our focus is on continually strengthening our business imaging portfolio to stay ahead of the evolving needs of enterprises, institutions and businesses across India. The launch of the imageFORCE C3150 A3 colour MFD underscores our commitment to delivering high‑performance, reliable solutions that help customers scale their print environments, while the introduction of the imageFORMULA DR‑C340 and DR‑C350 scanners reinforces our focus on accelerating document digitisation and information workflows. Together, these solutions reflect our future‑ready approach to driving productivity, expanding our presence across key verticals and strengthening our market share in India’s laser copier segment.”

Mr. C. Sukumaran, Senior Director, Mr. C. Sukumaran, Vice President, Canon India

Sharing his views on the new launches, Mr. C. Sukumaran, Vice President, Canon India said, “In India’s highly competitive business and commercial print environment, colour quality, speed and consistency directly influence customer trust and long‑term growth. The imageFORCE C3150 has been developed with a deep understanding of these market realities, enabling enterprises, SMEs and commercial print customers to deliver reliable, high‑quality colour output across everyday jobs while expanding their application capabilities.”

He further added, “Complementing this, the imageFORMULA DR‑C340 and DR‑C350 scanners address the accelerating demand for document digitisation across government, enterprise and SME segments. Together, these solutions help organisations streamline document workflows, improve operational efficiency and build scalable, future‑ready information environments aligned with India’s digital transformation journey.”

imageFORCE C3150: Key Features and Capabilities

Smarter Colour Printing with D² Exposure Technology

A key differentiator of the imageFORCE C3150 is Canon’s D² Exposure (Defined & Detailed) Technology, which uses an advanced OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) exposure system instead of conventional laser technology.

Extreme resolution for professional output: The OLED‑based exposure system delivers a class‑leading resolution of up to 4,800 × 2,400 dpi , producing sharper text, smoother gradations, and finely detailed lines.

The OLED‑based exposure system delivers a class‑leading resolution of up to , producing sharper text, smoother gradations, and finely detailed lines. Reliable and consistent colour reproduction: Precise alignment of CMYK layers minimises colour variation, ensuring deep blacks, vibrant tones, and stable colour output across repeat jobs.

Media Versatility for Expanded Print Applications

The imageFORCE C3150 is designed to maintain colour integrity across a range of professional media types.

Support for heavy and coated stocks: Handles paper weights of up to 300 gsm , enabling in‑house production of premium brochures, flyers and promotional materials.

Handles paper weights of up to , enabling in‑house production of premium brochures, flyers and promotional materials. SRA3 support: Enables printing on SRA3 sheet sizes, allowing full‑bleed A3 output with crop marks—an important requirement for commercial print businesses.

High‑Speed Colour Scanning for End‑to‑End Workflows

The imageFORCE C3150 also supports high‑performance scanning to address integrated document workflows.

Single‑pass duplex scanning: Capable of scanning at speeds of up to 270 images per minute , enabling fast digitisation without compromising clarity.

Capable of scanning at speeds of up to , enabling fast digitisation without compromising clarity. High‑fidelity colour capture: Maintains accurate colour reproduction even during high‑volume scanning.

imageFORMULA DR‑C340 & DR‑C350: Key Features and Capabilities

Further strengthening Canon India’s business imaging ecosystem, the imageFORMULA DR‑C340 and DR‑C350 document scanners are designed to support fast, accurate, and space‑efficient document digitisation.

High-speed scanning for improved productivity: The DR-C340 delivers scanning speeds of up to 40 pages per minute and 80 images per minute, while the DR-C350 offers up to 50 pages per minute and 100 images per minute, supported by a 100-sheet automatic document feeder. This enables organisations to handle higher document volumes efficiently, addressing productivity requirements in enterprise and government environments.

The DR-C340 delivers scanning speeds of up to 40 pages per minute and 80 images per minute, while the DR-C350 offers up to 50 pages per minute and 100 images per minute, supported by a 100-sheet automatic document feeder. This enables organisations to handle higher document volumes efficiently, addressing productivity requirements in enterprise and government environments. Flexible document handling across sectors: The scanners support a wide range of document types including receipts, ID cards, passports and long documents, making them suitable for use across sectors such as government, financial services, healthcare, hospitality and education, where document diversity and accuracy are critical.

The scanners support a wide range of document types including receipts, ID cards, passports and long documents, making them suitable for use across sectors such as government, financial services, healthcare, hospitality and education, where document diversity and accuracy are critical. Compact design for space-constrained environments: Built with a compact footprint, the scanners are designed for small offices, branch locations and front-office environments. With intuitive controls and advanced image processing capabilities, they ensure ease of use while delivering clear and accurate scans.

Together, these additions reinforce Canon India’s focus on expanding its business imaging portfolio and addressing evolving customer needs across segments. By combining high-quality output, media flexibility and efficient digitisation, Canon aims to enable businesses to improve productivity, expand capabilities and drive growth.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Canon

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