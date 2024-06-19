Canon India Enhances Its Apprenticeship Training Program Under Skill India Initiative in Collaboration with Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM)

- Advertisement -

In a significant step towards advancing skill development and empowering the youth, Canon India announced the enhancement of its Apprenticeship Training Program in collaboration with the Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM). Originally launched in 2015 as part of the Skill India initiative, Canon India’s Apprenticeship Program annually onboards 30-35 apprentices across various locations in India. Now, through this new collaboration, Canon aims to further strengthen and standardize the program, centered at the Canon Technical Excellence Centre (CTEC) in Noida.

The Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing represents a collaborative effort between Japan and India, established under a 2016 MOU between Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and India’s Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Canon’s newly enhanced Apprenticeship Training Program with JIM offers a comprehensive curriculum designed to equip engineering graduates and diploma holders with essential skills. The new program brings with it a more structured framework, facilitating standardized training at the CTEC facility and thereby enabling increased opportunities for in-person collaboration and allows apprentices to learn the Japanese methods of service orientation more effectively.

Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India stated, “Talent is a critical contributing factor to the success of an industry, and Canon is committed to empowering the youth of India with relevant and cutting-edge skills. Recognizing the transformative power of education and skill development, the Apprenticeship Training Program aims to equip young engineers with the latest technical expertise while also instilling in them the values of innovation and excellence. Through our partnership with the Japan-India Institute of Manufacturing, we are striving to nurture future experts who will drive progress in the service and manufacturing sectors. The program, designed by experts in the business, reflects our commitment to bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, ultimately contributing to the growth of India.”

Empowering the Next Generation of Engineers

Canon India’s Apprenticeship Training Program, targeting both engineering graduates and diploma holders, now features a comprehensive, year-long curriculum. The program unfolds in three structured phases: beginning with an induction phase that emphasizes elementary learnings such as soft skills and system skills; progressing to on-the-job training that combines product skills with service practices; and culminating in advanced training focused on product maintenance through final assessments.

Over the course of one year, trainees will gain knowledge and experience in key areas such as Kaizen, 5S, product principles, customer service techniques, and communication skills. The exhaustive curriculum includes training on customer service processes, Canon’s products, Japanese philosophies, computer/IT skills covering network basics and software applications, and technical skills for troubleshooting entry and mid-level products. This extensive training involves 4 weeks of online learning, 4 weeks of classroom instruction, and 40 weeks of on-the-job training. Upon completing the program, Canon will maintain a talent pool for potential internal hiring and provide opportunities for apprentices to join service partners across India, ensuring robust career prospects.

Ms. Shikha Rai, Senior Vice President of HR & IT, Canon India added, “The Apprenticeship Program at Canon India is being further strengthened under the JIM initiative. For the young technical workforce joining us under the program; we ensure that they develop into confident and competent professionals with a good foundation of organizational culture, product knowledge, customer handling skills and hands-on servicing skills. The Apprenticeship Program not only makes them job-ready but also aims towards their holistic development by instilling Canon’s corporate values like the San-ji Spirit of ‘Three Self’s’—self-motivation, self-management, and self-awareness and Japanese business practices like punctuality, Kaizen, Horenso, 5S, PDCA etc. This initiative underscores our commitment to nurturing talent and creating future leaders.”

Mr. Rahul Goel, Senior Director of Service & Engineering Centre, Canon India emphasized, “In the service industry, a skilled workforce is the backbone of customer delight, thereby enabling exceptional after sales experiences for customers. Canon’s specially curated and enhanced apprenticeship training program in collaboration with JIM aims to provide young engineers with immersive, hands-on training alongside experienced Canon engineers stationed across India. This direct engagement allows apprentices to refine their technical expertise, build robust customer service skills, and also gain comprehensive knowledge of the Canon product portfolio. We are confident that graduates from this program will be exceptionally well-prepared to excel in their careers.”

Selection Criteria for the Program

The program will involve graduates and diploma holders from the past three years, including the current year. Eligible candidates will include students from Engineering Diploma/Degree pass outs (Electrical/Electronics).

