Canon India Celebrates the Successful Transformation of Kalyanpur Village Under Its Adopt a Village Initiative

Canon India celebrated the successful completion of a five-year transformation journey in Kalyanpur Village, Baruipur, West Bengal, under its flagship ‘Adopt a Village’ initiative. The milestone event was graced by Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India, and attended by community members, government school teachers, and students of Junior Basic School, Kalyanpur, who came together to reflect on the remarkable progress achieved and the initiatives now empowering locals to sustain this growth in the years ahead.

Guided by Canon India’s 4Es policy, Education, Eye Care, Environment, and Empowerment, the initiative has driven significant, measurable improvements across multiple dimensions of community development in Kalyanpur Village. Over 600 children have benefitted from the Resource Centre, which offers structured computer classes and engaging extracurricular activities. The introduction of ‘Kadam’, a comprehensive learning enhancement program, has further supported academic and holistic growth. Additionally, government school teachers have received structured training under Canon India’s education-focused programs, while the refurbished Anganwadi centre now provides a more conducive environment for early childhood learning. In the area of healthcare, the establishment of a Vision Centre and the organization of regular eye check-up camps have enabled over 5,500 beneficiaries to access timely, quality eye care services. Empowerment initiatives have also made a tangible impact, with more than 500 community members upskilled through computer training and beautician courses, enhancing employability and fostering self-reliance.

In alignment with Canon India’s commitment to sustainability, the company has planted over 900 trees, established 150+ kitchen gardens, and installed solar panels and solar-powered streetlights, promoting a cleaner, greener, and more energy-efficient way of life for the village community.

Speaking on the five-year journey with Kalyanpur Village, Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India said, “At Canon, societal development stands at the heart of our flagship ‘Adopt a Village’ initiative. With our aim to build a self-reliant nation, the progress in Kalyanpur Village, made over the past five years, stands as a reflection of what we can achieve together. Bringing forth this essential infrastructure with critical skills, we have empowered the community and deepened our commitment to sustainable and long-term progress. Following our recent adoption of the 10th Village under this initiative, we aim to strengthen our resolve for sustained growth across the regions of India, creating brighter opportunities for every resident of the country.”

Since the launch of the ‘Adopt a Village’ initiative in 2012, Canon India has been undertaking the overall development of villages across India for a certain period. Following Canon’s sustained efforts over the last decade, the initiative has transformed over 3,00,00 lives across India, driving impactful development through its 4Es CSR policy as well as infrastructural advancements in the adopted villages. At present, Canon India has a total of 10 adopted villages, which include Nandrampur Bass in Haryana, Parivali in Maharashtra, Kalyanpur in Kolkata, and the recently adopted Sathanuru in Karnataka.

