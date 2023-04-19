Canon India announces strategic collaboration with ESET; forays into cyber-security domain

- Advertisement - -

Canon India announced a strategic partnership with ESET. Demonstrating its philosophy of #BusinessCanBeSimple, through this alliance, Canon will support all round digital transformation journey of its customers across organizations.

As more and more businesses digitalize and adopt hybrid working, the risk of cyberattacks and data breaches has become a major concern. Cybercriminals constantly evolve their tactics, making it difficult for companies to keep up with the latest threats. With thispartnership, Canon India and ESET will work together to provide comprehensive, cybersecurity solutions including theESETPROTECT platform thatenables businesses of all sizes to protect themselves from advanced cyberthreats, such as targeted attacks, ransomware, zero-day threats and advanced persistent threats and phishing attacks. The solutions can be deployed on-premise or from the cloud.

In addition, Canon’s expertise in infrastructure, application, and automation allows the company to offer end-to-end service support, including professional consultation and seamless deployment. Canon understands the importance of adapting to the current digital landscape and is committed to helping businesses succeed in this new paradigm.

Canon has a long-standing reputation for helping businesses of all sizes achieve these objectives and drive digital transformation through its diverse solutions. Withthe pandemic accelerating the need for digital transformation and necessitating the implementation of hybrid work arrangements by businesses, this partnership comes as yet another significant step that Canon has taken toeffectively optimise andsecure the business infrastructureofits customers.

Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India said, “With digitalization becoming core to multiple business operations, companies across the globe have been pushing boundaries when it comes to technological adoption in their infrastructure. The need for digital transformation is particularly being observed more in the SME segment as they manage and absorb the changes of the new normal post-pandemic. This rapid adoption of digitalization has also created new challenges and threats, making cybersecurity among the top priorities for businesses, especially with cyber-attacks becoming more frequent and sophisticated in recent times. With the introduction of ESET solutions to our office automation gamut, we are enabling our customers to stay one step ahead of potential threats and provide them with an efficient and secure digital network.”

Mr. Parvinder Walia, ESET President for APJ

Commenting about the partnership, Mr. Parvinder Walia, ESET President for APJ said “We understand the challenges that Indian businesses face in the current cybersecurity landscape, and we are committed to helping them stay protected. By combining ESET’s expertise in cybersecurity with Canon India’s extensive sales network, organisations of all sizes across the country will have easy access to enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions and excellent customer support and enablement.”Walia added “Canon Marketing Japan and ESET have 20 years of partnership in the Japanese market where ESET is among the top threevendors, andhave won many accolades, including the prestigious Nikkei customer satisfaction award for ten times in a row. It’s a testimony of ESET’s product quality and support of Canon’s sales and support. ESET expects to replicate the success In the Indian market.”

ESET’s solutions provide multi-layered protection with a combination of technologies, such as behaviour-based detection and cloud-based analysis, ensuring comprehensive security. In addition, ESET’s lightweight solutions also come with a user-friendly interface and intuitive security alerts and notifications, including anti-spam, anti-phishing, and anti-theft protection for complete digital device and data security.

With over 30 years of innovation in the cybersecurity space, ESET protects over 110 million users across 200countries and territories by offering a range of security products and services.

