Canon India achieves No.1 position in Overall Laser Copier Market based MFP, Unveils Next-Gen A4 Multifunctional Printers & Network Scanner

- Advertisement -

Canon, a global leader in imaging solutions, is excited to announce the launch of three innovative products designed to enhance productivity and connectivity in modern office environments in printing (1440i, C1333i) and digitization with DR-S250N. All the products are equipped with excellent functionalities for corporates, SMEs & Government organizations.

Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India said, “In today’s dynamic and hyperconnected environment, businesses need solutions that address their specific office automation needs while ensuring a productive and cost-efficient infrastructure. We understand the evolving needs of businesses and are committed to continually providing solutions that enhance productivity and prioritize security. With customer delight at the core, our latest innovations reflect advancements that will enable businesses to provide printing with security and manage document workflow more effectively, as per the requirements of the new age business infrastructure.”

Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product & Communication, Canon India

Speaking about the new line-up, Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Product & Communication, Canon India said, “At Canon, our focus is on introducing new products that enhance our business outlook and establish us as the ultimate choice for our customers’ printing and office needs. For the past eight consecutive years, including H1’24 (Q1’24 & Q2’24), we have proudly maintained the No.1* MASH position in the overall laser copier-based MFP segment. With a commitment to delivering the best printing experience, we are excited to introduce our latest line-up of A4 multifunctional printers and network scanners. These innovations are designed to streamline business operations and enhance productivity, aligning perfectly with today’s fast-evolving business infrastructure. With the new products, we aim to help businesses of all scales, and further increase our footprint across markets.”

Key Product Specifications:

Canon 1440i

The Canon 1440i (B&W) model is engineered for efficient office use with small footprints, offering high-quality printing, scanning, and cloud connectivity. With support for mobile printing through the Canon PRINT Business app, users can easily print, scan, and send documents from their smart devices. This model comes with a 5-inch touch panel for ease of use that offers intuitive navigation and easy access to all functions. Also equipped with WiFi support and customization preferences, such as personalizing the initial display screen, and selecting frequently used functions, helps streamline repetitive operations and significantly enhances productivity. It offers a print speed of 40 ppm (1-sided A4)

Canon C1333i

The Canon C1333i (Colour) is a perfect printing partner for high quality printing in Colour, equipped with advanced security features and seamless integration with various office workflows. Optimized for small to medium-sized businesses, the C1333i provides reliable performance and ease of use, ensuring that businesses can operate smoothly and efficiently. It offers a print speed of 33 ppm (1-sided A4)

As businesses transition to secure and productive environments, both the new MFP 1440i and C1333i add value by being part of Managed Print Services and seamlessly integrating with Canon’s uniFLOW Online, a cloud-based print management solution designed to help businesses efficiently manage their print environments in a secure setting.

Canon DR-S250N

The Canon DR-S250N is an A4 desktop scanner designed for modern workspaces. With flexible connectivity options including USB and LAN, this scanner allows users to scan directly from their mobile devices without the need for software installation. Capable of high-speed scanning at 50 pages per minute, the DR-S250N produces high-quality output at 1200dpi with Optical Character Recognition (OCR) for creating editable and searchable files.

Availability

The MFDs and the network desktop scanners are available for sale at Canon India & through authorised dealers.

Product MRP 1440i Rs 75,300/- C1333i Rs 159,500 /- DR-250N Rs 113,000 /-

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Canon

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 143