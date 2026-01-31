Canon Achieves EcoVadis Platinum Status – Top 1% Global Recognition for Second Consecutive Year

- Advertisement -

Canon has earned EcoVadis Platinum status for the second consecutive year, placing the company in the top 1% of businesses rated worldwide for sustainability performance.



EcoVadis evaluates over 150,000 companies spanning 185 countries and 250 industries across four categories: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Canon’s overall score improved to 89/100, up from 85/100 in 2025, maintaining the company’s Platinum rating for a second consecutive year.



The Canon Group’s strong performance highlights its comprehensive dedication to sustainability, leading to high scores in all four categories. Canon received particularly high marks in the categories of Environment and Labour & Human Rights.



Driving Impact: Ongoing Sustainability Commitments



Canon is committed to strengthening initiatives related to environmental and social issues.



In the environmental field, Canon aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions throughout entire product life cycles (scope 1, 2, and 3) by 2050. Canon has also set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets in line with SBTi standards: by 2030, a 42% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 25% reduction in Scope 3 emissions (categories 1 and 11) compared to 2022 levels.



Furthermore, Canon has formulated the Canon Group Human Rights Policy as a declaration of its stance on human rights and implements human rights due diligence throughout the entire Group.

Mr. Peter Bragg, EMEA Sustainability & Government Affairs Director at Canon EMEA

“We are so proud of achieving the EcoVadis Platinum rating for the second consecutive year” said Mr. Peter Bragg, EMEA Sustainability & Government Affairs Director at Canon EMEA. “This ongoing recognition, alongside our improved overall score, serves as powerful validation of our commitment to sustainable business practices and our continuous drive to positively influence our environmental and social footprint. Retaining our Platinum status and remaining among the top 1% of rated organisations motivates us to continue raising the bar for sustainability in our industry.”

