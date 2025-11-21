Campus Component Partners with Digi International to Accelerate IoT Adoption in India

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Campus Components, one of India’s leading distributors of electronic components, has announced a strategic partnership with Digi International, a global leader in IoT connectivity solutions. The collaboration will enable Campus Components to bring Digi’s cutting-edge embedded, wireless, and cellular technologies to the Indian market, empowering innovation across academia, startups, and industry.

Through this partnership, Campus Component expands its product portfolio with high-value solutions from Digi, strengthening its market position in emerging sectors such as smart metering, smart cities, industrial automation, and healthcare IoT. By offering access to globally trusted technologies, Campus Component aims to support large-scale government and enterprise projects while continuing its commitment to the academic and startup ecosystems.

“At Campus Component, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the best technology solutions available. Partnering with Digi International is a milestone that enhances our ability to deliver world-class connectivity products and opens new avenues for innovation in India,” said Akhilesh Kumar, CEO, Campus Component.

Mr. Anand Addanki, Country Manager & Regional Sales –APAC

“For Digi International, partnering with Campus Component is about strengthening our reach in the electronics and IOT ecosystem. By collaborating with a trusted distributor like Campus Component, we can ensure our IoT and connectivity solutions are accessible, supported, and ready for developers and engineers across India,” mentioned Mr. Anand Addanki, Country Manager & Regional Sales –APAC.

The collaboration also brings the benefit of Digi’s global expertise, technical documentation, and training support. This knowledge transfer will strengthen Campus Components’ ability to provide superior service and ensure customer success in deploying advanced IoT solutions.

By leveraging Digi’s brand credibility and Campus Component’s strong distribution network and customer relationships, the partnership is set to create a powerful ecosystem for IoT adoption in India. Together, the companies will contribute to the country’s growth in areas such as smart infrastructure, industrial digitalisation, and connected healthcare.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Campus

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 148