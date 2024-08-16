Cambridge University Press & Assessment collaborates with Get Set Learn for ‘Young Pioneers’ programme to foster entrepreneurial mindset in learners

- Advertisement -

Cambridge University Press & Assessment in collaboration with Get Set Learn, an Arvind Mafatlal group company, is excited to launch Young Pioneers – a three-stage entrepreneurship programme for learners in schools. The programme aims to help develop important 21st-century skills, such as creativity, communication, collaboration, and critical thinking.

Developed for grades 7 to 10, the programme integrates curriculum-based learning with expert-led masterclasses, mentorship, and projects for entrepreneurial skills development.

At a time when the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) and the recent budgetary allocations emphasise skill-based learning, Young Pioneers aims to develop entrepreneurial skills in learners through experiential learning. It also aligns with the Skill India Initiative, which is geared towards offering industry-relevant training and skill enhancement to youth, thereby developing a skilled workforce that contributes significantly to economic development, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Mr. Arun Rajamani, Managing Director at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, South Asia

Mr. Arun Rajamani, Managing Director at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, South Asia observed, “The Young Pioneers programme aims to upskill learners through a balanced curriculum, learning resources, teacher training and support along with masterclasses and projects. It will equip young learners with important 21st century skills like creativity, critical thinking and problem solving. This programme aligns with our focus on empowering learners with future skills to help them navigate the challenges of a complex world and find solutions to diverse problems of the future.”

The programme aims to equip learners with practical skills in creating and presenting ideas by incorporating teamwork, communication, and real-world experiences.

Mr. Ameet Zaverii, CEO & Co-founder at Get Set Learn.

“With India’s vision of becoming a 5 trillion-dollar economy by 2027, it is important to foster an entrepreneurial mindset to nurture future skills among the young generation while they are still in school to enhance innovation and experiential learning. These learners will be the driving force behind sustainable growth, creating solutions that address real-world issues and thereby adding significant value to society,” said Mr. Ameet Zaverii, CEO & Co-founder at Get Set Learn.

“We are seeing a wave of change in the type of skills required today. In the rapidly evolving landscape of the 21st century, equipping K12 students with essential skills is paramount. Developing a robust skillset that prepares young minds for the challenges of tomorrow but also fosters the ability to create value in an increasingly competitive economy,” he added.

While students prepare for future skills, the programme recognizes the importance of upskilling teachers with the latest industry knowledge and teaching methodologies, ensuring they can effectively guide and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Cambridge University Press & Assessment brings a legacy of academic excellence and a commitment to holistic education. Get Set Learn, on the other hand, offers expertise in building and co-creating innovative skill building programmes. The Young Pioneers programme will make a significant impact on the educational landscape, preparing students to meet future challenges with confidence and competence.

Over three years, they will progress through Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced stages by focusing on the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and engaging in masterclasses and mentorship from industry experts. Shortlisted learners will get an opportunity to showcase their ideas to entrepreneurs and industry experts.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Cambridge University

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 182