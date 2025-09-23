CAIT, Mastercard & CyberPeace Launch National Campaign on Cybersecurity & AI Safety for Traders in New Delhi

- Advertisement -

The National Campaign on Cybersecurity & AI Safety for Traders was officially launched at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi, in the presence of leading policymakers, industry leaders, and cybersecurity experts. The initiative, spearheaded by CAIT, Mastercard, and CyberPeace, aims to equip traders with the knowledge and tools to navigate rising digital threats and responsibly embrace AI in business.

The event began with registration and welcome tea, followed by context-setting remarks by Mr. Varun Sakhuja. The sessions that followed provided valuable training for traders on cyber safety and AI applications.

The first training session, led by Mr. Tushar Sharma from CyberPeace, focused on key themes such as phishing, smishing, malware, ransomware, QR code frauds, e-commerce scams, identity theft, social engineering attacks, fake invoices, and credential stuffing.

After a networking lunch break, the program resumed with the presence of Guest of Honour Lt. General (Dr.) Rajesh Pant PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd.), former National Cyber Security Coordinator, PMO, Government of India. He delivered a powerful keynote address, sharing deep insights on cybersecurity, leaving a lasting impact on all participants.

The second training session, conducted by Ms. Kartik Chauhan from CyberPeace, highlighted best practices on AI use and practical solutions for traders.

Later, the leadership teams of CAIT, Mastercard, and CyberPeace were welcomed on stage, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp.

The event featured impactful keynote addresses:

Mr. Ari Sarker, President Asia Pacific, Mastercard , who emphasized the importance of strengthening cyber resilience in digital payments and trade.

, who emphasized the importance of strengthening cyber resilience in digital payments and trade. Mr. Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament and Founder & Secretary-General, CAIT , who stressed on empowering small traders with digital literacy and cybersecurity awareness.

, who stressed on empowering small traders with digital literacy and cybersecurity awareness. Mr. MAKP Singh, Member, Global Advisory Council, CyberPeace, who underlined the global perspective on cyber threats and AI safety.

The campaign was officially unveiled with a presentation of its key objectives, followed by closing remarks from the CyberPeace team. The event concluded with high tea, allowing participants to network and discuss collaborations.

The launch marks the beginning of a series of awareness programs, workshops, and capacity-building initiatives across India, designed to prepare the trading community for a safer, digitally driven future.

Mr. Ari Sarker, President Asia Pacific, Mastercard

Mr. Ari Sarker, President Asia Pacific, Mastercard said, “It is an honor to be here and to be part of this important initiative on Cybersecurity and AI. I sincerely thank CAIT and CyberPeace for always supporting us in making such events a reality. India is a vast and rapidly growing market, and we are committed to contributing to the country’s digital growth. We look forward to organizing many more such initiatives that create real impact for traders and the business community.”

Mr. Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament and Founder & Secretary-General, CAIT

Mr. Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament and Founder & Secretary-General, CAIT said, “Cybersecurity in trade is a critical issue. Traders work hard to earn their livelihood, and if they suffer losses due to cyber threats, it causes immense pain. On behalf of CAIT, I extend my heartfelt thanks to Mr. Ari Sarker and the Mastercard team for their continued support. We strongly believe that with national-level campaigns like this, we can educate traders and ensure their safety in the digital era. CAIT stands firmly with Mastercard and CyberPeace, and I urge Mastercard to collaborate with us in conducting more campaigns across India to empower traders with cybersecurity awareness.”

Mr. Swapan Roy, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Roy Mediative Group (NCN Magazine)

Mr. Swapan Roy, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, RoyMediative Group (NCN Magazine) said, “This is the first time I attended such a focused conference on cybersecurity and AI for traders, guided by Mr. Praveen Khandelwal and supported by Mastercard and CyberPeace. I am truly impressed with the initiative—this is the need of the hour for traders, partners, and distributors. The sessions were very informative and relevant to our daily lives. Such efforts must also reach the grassroots level so that retailers and distributors can better understand how cybersecurity and AI can protect them, and what actions to take in case of an attack. I congratulate the organisers for this well-executed event and look forward to collaborating further and being a part of India’s growing digital journey..”

Mr. Puneet Singhal, President of CMDA-Delhi (Regd)

Mr. Puneet Singhal, President, CMDA-Delhi (Regd) said, “I sincerely thank CAIT for inviting us to this significant event. Cybersecurity is one of the biggest challenges in today’s digital world, and we fully support CAIT in their efforts. Through such initiatives, we want to ensure that our members are informed about how to stay secure from cyberattacks and what precautions to take. This kind of awareness campaign is absolutely essential for the industry, and CMDA-Delhi stands in solidarity with CAIT, Mastercard, and CyberPeace to strengthen cybersecurity for the trading community.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CAIT

