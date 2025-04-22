CAIT, AIMRA, AICPDF, and ORA Unite to Expose the Cruel Face of Quick Commerce & E-Commerce

- Advertisement -

In a bold move to safeguard the future of India’s traditional retail sector, the CAIT (Confederation of All India Traders), in collaboration with AIMRA (All India Mobile Retailers Association), AICPDF (All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation), and ORA, is hosting a landmark event today at the Constitution Club of India. Themed “Cruel Face of Quick Commerce & E-Commerce,” the event will kick off at 11:00 AM at the Deputy Speaker Hall, Rafi Marg, New Delhi.

The initiative aims to shed light on the growing concerns over unregulated practices in the Quick Commerce and E-Commerce domains. These practices, industry leaders argue, are undermining the traditional trade ecosystem and threatening the livelihoods of millions of small and medium retailers across the country.

With a surge in 10-minute deliveries and aggressive expansion into every product category, e-commerce and quick commerce platforms are being accused of bypassing essential regulatory frameworks and employing predatory pricing strategies. These tactics, the associations claim, have led to an uneven playing field and a slow erosion of the offline market share.

The gathering will see participation from prominent voices in retail, trade associations, policy advisors, and media personnel. It will focus on:

Exposing unfair trade practices of major online platforms

Identifying gaps in current regulations

Advocating for robust policy reforms to protect offline retailers

The event is a wake-up call for those still unaware of the deep-rooted issues associated with the unchecked rise of digital commerce. By bringing together influential associations and experts under one roof, the organizers hope to ignite a powerful movement for fair trade practices and policy-level reforms.

