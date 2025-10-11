CADYCE’s Journey of Innovation, Customer-Centric Growth, Entrepreneurial Success, and Expanding Global Presence

- Advertisement -

CADYCE, a global leader in connectivity and networking solutions, recently engaged in an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Ms. Swati Shah, Director, KSG Technologies Pvt Ltd, shares insights on her entrepreneurial journey, customer-focused approach, and CADYCE’s growth in India and abroad.

Tell us about your journey into the business world and your role at CADYCE.

I’ve been part of KSG Technologies for the past 25 years, and CADYCE, the brand we own, has been a central part of this journey. When I married Mr. Gautam Shah, who is an entrepreneur, I realized that being part of a business family meant I needed to contribute meaningfully. That was the beginning of my entrepreneurial journey, supporting Gautam in CADYCE.

Initially, I explored all departments of the business to understand the workflow and operations. Experiencing every aspect helped me identify where my true interest and strengths lie. Today, I would say my strongest area is customer relationships. I believe in understanding our customers deeply—their preferences, work environment, and requirements—so that we can create solutions tailored to them. The feedback we receive from customers drives our product development. Our philosophy is simple: the customer is the foundation, and every innovation is based on their needs.

What challenges did you face while transitioning from a social service background to the corporate world?

Coming from a background in social work and teaching, entering the corporate world was a completely new experience. While it was not necessarily a challenge, it did require adjustment. The plus side was that I was part of the founding family, which made the initial phase smoother.

However, balancing family responsibilities with business commitments was new to me. I realized that the ethics and discipline from my previous experiences added a unique perspective to our business. Maintaining integrity and empathy became an integral part of our operations. I truly feel that my background has strengthened the ethical foundation of CADYCE, and I am proud of that.

How have you managed to balance professional and personal life over the years?

Professional and personal life balance is only possible with strong family support. I consider myself fortunate to have a family that encourages me to pursue my passions. Their support has been my greatest strength, enabling me to focus on business initiatives while contributing to the growth of our family enterprise. Family support is invaluable, and it has been instrumental in helping me progress in my career.

Can you share one of the proudest moments of your career?

One of the most fulfilling milestones has been establishing our international-standard facility in Pune. This was a long-held dream for both Gautam and me. I dedicated my efforts to ensure the facility provides world-class opportunities to our staff and customers. Seeing it come to life and contribute to CADYCE’s growth has been one of the happiest moments of my career.

How do you envision CADYCE’s growth in India and internationally?

CADYCE is already well-recognized in India, but our journey doesn’t stop here. Our goal is to expand customer satisfaction and make the latest technology easily accessible throughout the country.

On the international front, CADYCE is present in the UK, USA, and Dubai. We have plans for further expansion, which are already in the pipeline. In the near future, we hope to announce new initiatives to strengthen our global presence.

What is the key philosophy that has guided your journey in business?

Over the past 25 years, I have realized one fundamental truth: passion drives success. Whatever you enjoy doing, pursue it with dedication, and you will eventually reach a place of fulfillment. For me, understanding customers, building strong relationships, and delivering innovative solutions have been both fulfilling and rewarding. I encourage everyone to follow what they truly enjoy, as it is the surest path to success.

Any message for aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women entering the corporate world?

Believe in your capabilities and stay committed to your goals. Seek support when needed, embrace learning at every stage, and always maintain your ethics. Success is not just about achieving targets but creating value for others. When passion meets purpose, growth and satisfaction naturally follow.

