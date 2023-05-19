Friday, May 19, 2023
CADYCE Releases Thunderbolt 3 Line of Docking Stations

By NCN News Network
CADYCE, a leading brand in the computing and digital lifestyle marketplace, recently unveiled the launch of Thunderbolt 3 Line of Docking Stations. CA-T3HDD and CA-T3DPD are the line of Thunderbolt 3 products which are crafted keeping in mind the requirements in this digital world.

These thunderbolt 3 docking stations aim to reduce the need to swap devices in and out. The Thunderbolt 3 Mini Docks are intended to be small enough to be used equally in an office or on the go.

“CADYCE docking stations are designed to expand connectivity and create simplified, productive workspaces for any desktop environment. It provides all the extra expansion, multi-display to boost productivity at home or in the office,” said Mr. Gautam Shah, President at CADYCE. “We are committed to delivering reliable and cost-effective solutions for users to seamlessly access multiple peripheral devices, letting them easily turn their laptops into a complete workstation at the office as well as home.”

Mr. Shah further added, “We are the Thunderbolt 3 certified brand in India and we are the leader in manufacturing products like, Hubs and docking stations, a complete range of Type C accessories, HDMI cables, Splitters, HDMI switchers, Power Adapters, PD charging etc. for the professionals.”

CA-T3DPD Thunderbolt 3 DisplayPort™ Docking Station: Thunderbolt 3 Port of the  Docking Station supports dual 4K at 60Hz and single 5K at 60Hz display output. DisplayPort  supports max 8K Resolution. The plug and play CA-T3DPD has SD/microSD card slots that support storage up to 2TB. It comes with 2X USB 3.0 port supports 5Gbps data transfer speed and 5V@1.5A fast charging. The product is compatible with Mac OS and Windows.

