CADYCE Launches Cutting-Edge USB-C 4-Port Hub with 10Gbps Data Transfer and BC 1.2 Charging Support

CADYCE, a leading name in innovative connectivity solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, the CA-CC4H10G. This advanced USB-C® hub is designed to enhance the connectivity experience for Mac, PC, and tablet users by providing four high-speed USB-C® ports.

The CADYCE CA-CC4H10G is more than just a hub; it’s a powerhouse of speed and efficiency. It offers:

Four USB-C® Ports : Expanding the connectivity of your device with four additional ports.

: Expanding the connectivity of your device with four additional ports. 10Gbps Data Transfer : Enjoy ultra-fast data transfer speeds, making it ideal for transferring large files quickly and efficiently.

: Enjoy ultra-fast data transfer speeds, making it ideal for transferring large files quickly and efficiently. BC 1.2 Charging: Supports Battery Charging (BC) 1.2, ensuring your connected devices can charge efficiently while transferring data.

Mr. Gautam Shah, Founder & CEO, Cadyce

“We are thrilled to introduce the CA-CC4H10G, a product that epitomizes our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Mr. Gautam Shah, CEO at CADYCE. “This hub is designed to deliver the speed and convenience that professionals and tech enthusiasts demand in today’s fast-paced digital world.”

The CA-CC4H10G is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Macs, PCs, and tablets, making it a versatile addition to any tech setup. Its sleek design and robust performance make it an essential tool for anyone looking to expand their device’s capabilities without compromising on speed or power.

Key Features

High-Speed USB-C® Ports : Four ports for enhanced connectivity.

: Four ports for enhanced connectivity. 10Gbps Data Transfer Speed : Fast and efficient data transfers.

: Fast and efficient data transfers. BC 1.2 Charging Support : Ensures connected devices charge while in use.

: Ensures connected devices charge while in use. Wide Compatibility: Works seamlessly with Mac, PC, and tablet devices.

The CADYCE CA-CC4H10G is now available for purchase through CADYCE’s official website and authorized retailers. For more information about the product, please visit https://cadyce.com/ca-cc4h10g.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CADYCE

