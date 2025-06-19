Thursday, June 19, 2025
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In BriefTop 3 News

CADYCE Launches CA-DPCAB Plus – Premium DisplayPort to DisplayPort Cable for 4K Visuals and Immersive Audio

By NCN News Network
0
101
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

CADYCE, a leading name in innovative connectivity solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest offering — CA-DPCAB Plus, a high-performance DisplayPort™ to DisplayPort™ cable available in 3-meter and 5-meter lengths. Built for professionals, gamers, and multimedia enthusiasts, the CA-DPCAB Plus sets a new benchmark in seamless, high-definition display connectivity.

The CA-DPCAB Plus is engineered to support 4K resolution at 60Hz, delivering stunning picture clarity and fluid motion ideal for professional video editing, CAD design, immersive gaming, and high-definition presentations. With a bandwidth of up to 21.6 Gbps and compliance with DisplayPort™ 1.2, this cable supports Multi-Stream Transport (MST) for daisy-chaining multiple monitors, and 8-channel LPCM audio, providing an immersive audiovisual experience.

Mr. Gautam Shah, MD & CEO, CADYCE
Mr. Gautam Shah, MD & CEO, CADYCE

“With the rise in demand for high-resolution, multi-display setups, we designed CA-DPCAB Plus to offer robust performance and versatility in a sleek, plug-and-play package,” said Mr. Gautam Shah, Managing Director at CADYCE. “It reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology that enhances productivity and entertainment.”

Key Features of CADYCE CA-DPCAB Plus:

  • 4K x 2K @ 60Hz resolution for ultra-high-definition video
  • DisplayPort™ 1.2 compliant for enhanced capabilities
  • 21.6 Gbps bandwidth for smooth and efficient data transmission
  • Support for MST (Multi-Stream Transport) for multi-monitor setups
  • 8-channel LPCM audio support (up to 24-bit @ 192kHz)
  • Plug-and-Play – No drivers or external power required
  • Compatible with Windows, Mac OS, and Linux

Designed for reliability, the CA-DPCAB Plus is bus-powered, requiring no external adapters, and features a durable build for consistent performance across extended usage.

Availability

The CADYCE CA-DPCAB Plus is available now through CADYCE’s official website and authorized resellers. Customers can choose from 3-meter and 5-meter variants based on their setup requirements.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CADYCE

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com98113468469625243429

Post Views: 114
- Advertisement -
Previous article
AI Underdelivers at Work – 62% Say It’s Overhyped, While 86% Admit They’re Not Using It Fully – GoTo Study
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)

Email: royncn@gmail.com, swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 98113 46846, +91 96252 43429

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative