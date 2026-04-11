CADYCE Introduces Long-Range High-Performance USB Extension Solutions for Professional Connectivity

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CADYCE, a leading brand in connectivity and AV solutions, proudly announces the launch of its advanced range of long-distance USB extension cables – CA-CX20, CA-CX30, and CA-U3X20. Designed to meet the growing demands of professional environments, these products deliver high-speed, reliable connectivity over extended distances without signal degradation.

With increasing reliance on high-performance peripherals in industries such as broadcasting, corporate AV, healthcare, education, and industrial automation, CADYCE’s latest offerings provide seamless and efficient long-distance connectivity solutions.

Product Highlights

CA-CX20 – USB-C® Extension Cable (20M)

The CA-CX20 extends USB-C® connectivity up to 20 meters while supporting data transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps. Built with durable materials and engineered for stability, it is ideal for conference rooms, live events, and professional AV setups.

Key Features:

USB 3.2 Gen1 with up to 5Gbps speed

20-meter long-distance extension

Plug & Play functionality

Durable TPE construction

Ideal for AV, broadcast, and industrial applications

CA-CX30 – USB-C® Extension Cable (30M)

The CA-CX30 takes connectivity even further by extending USB-C® signals up to 30 meters. It ensures consistent performance and supports high-speed data transmission, making it perfect for large-scale installations and long-distance device setups.

Key Features:

USB 3.2 Gen1 with 5Gbps data transfer

Extended 30-meter reach

Stable and reliable signal transmission

Additional power support for enhanced performance

Suitable for large venues, events, and automation systems

CA-U3X20 – Active USB 3.0 Extension Cable (20M)

The CA-U3X20 is an active USB 3.0 extension cable designed to maintain signal integrity over long distances using built-in repeater technology. It ensures uninterrupted performance even in demanding environments.

Key Features:

Active repeater technology for signal stability

USB 3.0 with up to 5Gbps speed

20-meter extension capability

Plug & Play installation

Optional external power support for enhanced performance

Engineered for Professional Applications

These solutions are ideal for:

Broadcast & Media setups

Corporate conference rooms

Live events & stage productions

Industrial automation systems

Medical & imaging equipment

Education and smart classrooms

Commitment to Innovation

With this launch, CADYCE continues to strengthen its position as a trusted provider of cutting-edge connectivity solutions. These products are designed to overcome the limitations of conventional cables, enabling users to achieve reliable, high-speed performance even across extended distances.

Availability

The CA-CX20, CA-CX30, and CA-U3X20 are now available through CADYCE’s authorized partners and distribution network across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CADYCE

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