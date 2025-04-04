Friday, April 4, 2025
CADYCE Introduces CA-ADPHDC (2m/3m) – Active DisplayPort to HDMI Cable for Seamless Connectivity and 4K Visuals

By NCN News Network
CADYCE, a leader in innovative connectivity solutions, proudly announces the launch of the CADYCE CA-ADPHDC (2m/3m), an Active DisplayPort™ Male to HDMI Male Cable that delivers high-definition visuals and exceptional audio performance. Designed to connect DisplayPort™-enabled computers to HDMI displays, this cable is perfect for professional workstations, immersive gaming, business presentations, and home entertainment.

The CA-ADPHDC supports ultra-high-definition resolution up to 4K x 2K (3840×2160@60Hz), ensuring lifelike visuals and crystal-clear audio. Its compliance with DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 1.4 standards guarantees compatibility with a wide range of devices, while advanced content protection through DPCP and HDCP ensures secure media transmission.

Mr. Gautam Shah, MD & CEO, CADYCE
Mr. Gautam Shah, MD & CEO, CADYCE

“At CADYCE, we are committed to offering reliable and high-performance connectivity solutions that empower users to experience seamless multimedia interactions,” said Mr. Gautam Shah, MD & CEO, CADYCE. “The CA-ADPHDC ensures superior video and audio output, making it ideal for professional and personal use.”

Key Features:

  • Ultra HD Resolution: Supports 4K x 2K (3840×2160@60Hz) for vivid, high-quality visuals.
  • DPCP & HDCP Protection: Ensures secure content streaming with DisplayPort Content Protection (DPCP) and High-Definition Content Protection (HDCP).
  • High-Quality Audio: Supports 8-channel LPCM compressed audio, 24-bit audio at 192 kHz, and uncompressed LPCM in 7.1, 5.1, or 2-channel configurations.
  • Plug-N-Play Installation: No drivers required, ensuring a hassle-free setup.
  • Bus Powered: Operates without an external power adapter for maximum convenience.

Specifications:

  • Input: DisplayPort™ Male
  • Output: HDMI Male
  • Supported Resolution: 4K x 2K (3840×2160@60Hz)
  • DisplayPort™ Version: 1.2
  • HDMI Version: 1.4
  • Cable Length: Available in 2m and 3m variants
  • Certifications: CE, FCC, RoHS, UK, CA

Applications:

  • Home Entertainment: Enjoy 4K movies and videos on HDTVs.
  • Business Presentations: Deliver impactful visuals on projectors.
  • Gaming: Experience smooth, high-resolution gameplay with synchronized audio.
  • Workstation Setup: Extend or mirror your screen to enhance productivity.

What’s in the Box ?

  • CADYCE CA-ADPHDC (2m/3m)
  • User Manual

Availability:

The CADYCE CA-ADPHDC (2m/3m) is now available for purchase through authorized distributors and online channels.

