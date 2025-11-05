CADYCE Expands Its Connectivity Lineup with Two New High-Performance Solutions – CA-CU1000 and CA-CX5

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

CADYCE, a leading brand in connectivity and lifestyle technology, proudly announces the launch of two innovative products — CA-CU1000 and CA-CX5 — designed to enhance user productivity, performance, and convenience in today’s connected world.

CADYCE CA-CU1000 – USB 3.0 Type-A + USB 3.1 Type-C® to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter

The CA-CU1000 enables seamless wired Ethernet connectivity for both USB-C® and USB-A enabled computers. This versatile adapter supports Gigabit speeds up to 1000Mbps, ensuring fast and reliable internet connectivity even in environments with weak Wi-Fi signals.

Key Features:

Dual Interface: USB 3.1 Type-C® & USB 3.0 Type-A

Supports 10/100/1000Mbps Auto-Detection

Plug-and-Play functionality — no driver installation required

functionality — no driver installation required Wake-on-LAN and ‘ RealWoW! ’ support

and ‘ ’ support Compatible with Windows, Mac OS, Linux, Android, and iOS

Sleek aluminium housing for durability and heat dissipation

Ideal For: Professionals who need stable wired internet for video conferencing, streaming, or large data transfers.

2. CADYCE CA-CX5 – USB-C® Male to USB-C® Female Extension Cable (5M)

The CA-CX5 extends your USB-C® port up to 5 meters, supporting data transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps with USB 3.1 Gen 1 performance. Designed with a cotton braided cable, it ensures strength, flexibility, and minimal signal loss over long distances.

Key Features:

USB 3.1 Gen 1 compliant

compliant Supports up to 5Gbps data transmission speed

data transmission speed Max Current: 1.5A (7.5W, DC5V)

1.5A (7.5W, DC5V) Durable cotton-braided design for superior flexibility

for superior flexibility Ideal for extending USB-C® connectivity for docking stations, displays, or devices

CADYCE’s Commitment to Quality

Mr. Gautam Shah, MD & CEO, CADYCE

“At CADYCE, we continue to design products that make technology more accessible, reliable, and stylish,” said Mr. Gautam Shah, Managing Director, CADYCE. “The launch of CA-CU1000 and CA-CX5 reflects our dedication to innovation, quality, and versatility in modern connectivity solutions.”

Availability

Both CA-CU1000 and CA-CX5 are now available through authorized CADYCE distributors and resellers across India and online.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CADYCE

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 158