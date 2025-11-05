CADYCE Expands Its Connectivity Lineup with Two New High-Performance Solutions – CA-CU1000 and CA-CX5

CADYCE, a leading brand in connectivity and lifestyle technology, proudly announces the launch of two innovative products — CA-CU1000 and CA-CX5 — designed to enhance user productivity, performance, and convenience in today’s connected world.
- CADYCE CA-CU1000 – USB 3.0 Type-A + USB 3.1 Type-C® to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter
The CA-CU1000 enables seamless wired Ethernet connectivity for both USB-C® and USB-A enabled computers. This versatile adapter supports Gigabit speeds up to 1000Mbps, ensuring fast and reliable internet connectivity even in environments with weak Wi-Fi signals.
Key Features:
- Dual Interface: USB 3.1 Type-C® & USB 3.0 Type-A
- Supports 10/100/1000Mbps Auto-Detection
- Plug-and-Play functionality — no driver installation required
- Wake-on-LAN and ‘RealWoW!’ support
- Compatible with Windows, Mac OS, Linux, Android, and iOS
- Sleek aluminium housing for durability and heat dissipation
Ideal For: Professionals who need stable wired internet for video conferencing, streaming, or large data transfers.
2. CADYCE CA-CX5 – USB-C® Male to USB-C® Female Extension Cable (5M)
The CA-CX5 extends your USB-C® port up to 5 meters, supporting data transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps with USB 3.1 Gen 1 performance. Designed with a cotton braided cable, it ensures strength, flexibility, and minimal signal loss over long distances.
Key Features:
- USB 3.1 Gen 1 compliant
- Supports up to 5Gbps data transmission speed
- Max Current: 1.5A (7.5W, DC5V)
- Durable cotton-braided design for superior flexibility
- Ideal for extending USB-C® connectivity for docking stations, displays, or devices
CADYCE’s Commitment to Quality
“At CADYCE, we continue to design products that make technology more accessible, reliable, and stylish,” said Mr. Gautam Shah, Managing Director, CADYCE. “The launch of CA-CU1000 and CA-CX5 reflects our dedication to innovation, quality, and versatility in modern connectivity solutions.”
Availability
Both CA-CU1000 and CA-CX5 are now available through authorized CADYCE distributors and resellers across India and online.
