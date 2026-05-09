CADYCE Expands Connectivity Portfolio with New USB-C & USB to Serial Converters

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CADYCE, a leading brand in computer accessories and connectivity solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest range of USB-C® to Serial and USB to Serial Converters, designed to seamlessly bridge modern systems with legacy serial devices.

The newly introduced models include:

CA-CS9 (3M) – USB-C® to Serial (RS-232) Converter

– USB-C® to Serial (RS-232) Converter CA-CS9 (5M) – USB-C® to Serial (RS-232) Converter

– USB-C® to Serial (RS-232) Converter CA-US9 (5M) – USB to Serial (RS-232) Converter

With the growing need to integrate modern laptops and desktops with legacy industrial and communication equipment, these converters serve as a reliable communication bridge, ensuring smooth data transmission between USB/USB-C® enabled systems and RS-232 devices.

Key Highlights:

Seamless connectivity between modern and legacy systems

Available in extended cable lengths (3M & 5M) for flexible deployment

Stable and efficient data communication

Ideal for industrial, networking, POS, and automation applications

Easy installation with included drivers and user manual

These products are engineered to meet the demands of professionals who rely on legacy serial devices while using the latest computing platforms.

Speaking on the launch, a CADYCE spokesperson said, “With this launch, we continue our commitment to delivering practical and future-ready connectivity solutions. These converters ensure that businesses can operate without limitations, even when working with legacy infrastructure.”

The new range is now available through CADYCE’s authorized partners and distribution network.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CADYCE

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