Cadyce designs and develops top class cables, adapters, hubs, docks and devices

Cadyce, a leading networking and lifestyle product brand having a global presence, designs and develops innovative solutions such as cables, adapters, hubs, docks, and devices related to presentations, security and surveillance and networking. Cadyce’s products are a blend of style, efficiency, durability, and advancements. The brand follows the philosophy of connecting, communicating and networking. Cadyce is a premium Apple accessory-certified brand in India with a license from Apple and has been awarded the No. 1 brand for Apple accessories for the last three years consecutively. The brand plans to start manufacturing in India in line with the Make in India initiative.

During an exclusive interview with Mobility Magazine, Mr. Gautam Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Cadyce, shares his views on how the brand maintains its position in the market by bringing out new products from time to time that are compatible with the latest gadgets. Cadyce constantly upgrades their products in order to provide the best quality to their consumers.

Kindly brief us about Cadyce?

We are a premium certified brand for providing accessories to Apple devices. We are the first company in India that has a license from Apple as an MFY certification. We are also a certified brand having a wider presence in Apple accessories like Thunderbolt 3 products, Thunderbolt 4 products, USB range of products, and adapters. We will soon launch USB four range of products and will soon foray into the lifestyle products and presentation devices segments. We started this company 12 years back and we have been awarded the No. 1 brand for Apple accessories for the last three years.

What changes do you see in the market?

As you know, accessories have become an essential part of most people lives. Today, most people need charging cables and charging devices; even while driving in a car, we need a mobile charger. Looking at the size of India’s population, we see tremendous scope for growth.

Brief us about CADYCE’s distribution system and Make in India plans?

At Cadyce, we work closely with the channel partners, dealers and retailers across the country. We have two to three distributors in every city and we make sure that our entire channel of distribution works efficiently. We are also adding new partners to our group. Make in India is a very great concept and in the next 2 years, we want to launch our manufacturing in India.

Share your future plans and your message for the accessories industry?

We have presence in the entire world, and currently our focus is more on the Indian market, as we want to see at least one Cadyce device in every household. Accessories providers should add value to the products and widen the ranges to be successful in business. We want to launch Thunderbolt 4 ports, cables, and accessories for Apple devices. We will also launch many other new products with new designs in the future.

