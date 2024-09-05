byteXL partners with Microsoft to launch B. Tech in Computer Science – AI and ML specialization at Universities across India

- Advertisement -

byteXL,a leading EdTech platform in India dedicated to revolutionizing engineering education and IT skilling has partnered with Microsoft for the launch of B.Tech in Computer Science – Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning specialization at ten premier Universities across India that include Lovely Professional University, Parul University, Chandigarh University, GLA University, and Rayat Bahra University.

In this strategic partnership with the universities, byteXL will be acting as an executing agency for the program and will be deploying Microsoft-Certified trainers to deliver the syllabus at the campus. During the course period, students will workon the latest tools and technologies in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and will receive Microsoft certificates as a part of their regular syllabus. Tech giant Microsoft is the knowledge partner for this specialization and apart from Microsoft certifications, students will receive a paid internship during the course period and guaranteed placements with above the average industry placement offers.

Mr. Karun Tadepalli, CEO and Co-Founder, byteXL

Speaking about these partnerships with the Universities, Mr. Karun Tadepalli, CEO and Co-Founder, byteXL said, “Introduction of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning not only make the engineering students industry ready but also help them compete for global opportunities. During this specialization course of four years in AI and ML, we will ensure that the students are exposed to the latest trends and technologies that are shaping the future of global technologies. This course will help in reducing the gap between engineering education and industry requirement and make the students industry leaders.”

Mr. Sami Anand, Associate Dean and Head of Department Training and Placement, CSE and IT, Lovely Professional University

Speaking on this occasion Mr. Sami Anand, Associate Dean and Head of Department Training and Placement, CSE and IT, Lovely Professional University said, “We are thrilled to partner with Microsoft and byteXL in this transformative initiative to advance education in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. This partnership is committed to empower students with cutting-edge skills and industry-relevant certifications, ensuring that they are well-prepared for the evolving demands of the tech industry.”

Mr. Santosh Nair, Sr. Director, Parul University

Adding to the partnership Mr. Santosh Nair, Sr. Director, Parul University has expressed his views, “Our collaboration with Microsoft and byteXL marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize engineering education and IT skilling in India. By combining byteXL’s educational expertise with Microsoft’s technology leadership, we aim to provide students with unparalleled opportunities for learning and career advancement in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / byteXL

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 150