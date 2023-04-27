Buying your first laptop? Here’s what all you should look for

- Advertisement - -

Buying your very first laptop can be an exciting and daunting experience. There are so many options to choose from, and so many factors to consider. So, how do you know which laptop is right for you? How do you avoid spending too much or too little? How do you make sure you get the best value for your money?In this blog post, we will guide you on what to look for when buying your very first laptop.

A display that’s great to look at

One of the key things to look for when buying your very first laptop is the display. A laptop is used for work, games and watching content, and a great display ensures all of these experiences are top notch. Chances are that if you’re buying your very first laptop, you may be looking for something in or below Rs. 25k. Most laptops in this range offer an HD panel, which, while usable, is not very fun to look at. So, if you’re looking to buy your very own laptop for the first time, we’d recommend going for something that offers an FHD panel and a large display, preferably 15.6 inches.

Big battery and fast charging

A laptop’s USP is the portability factor of the same. But it’s a frustrating experience when that same portable machine doesn’t last a whole workday, right? This is why it is important to look for good battery life when buying your very first laptop. Look for options that offer a full day’sbattery life. Charging is another thing where you should be careful. Most manufacturers under Rs. 25k offer their proprietary port for charging and it’s not even that fast. So, when buying your very first laptop, you should also look for a laptop that charges fast and uses a more universal connector, like USB Type-C.

Smooth & Fluid Performance

A laptop, like mentioned above, is used for multiple things. Whether it be work, play or watching content, having a reliable processor that keeps up with every task of yours is important. So, when buying your very first laptop, always look for one that features a great processor for the price. For example, when buying a laptop under Rs. 25k, Intel has some great options, like the superfast 11th Gen Intel Celeron N5100 Quad-Core Processor. It is a processor that will keep up with whatever you throw at your machine with ease.

Ample Memory and Storage

Your laptop is your personal storage machine as well, right? We store everything from our personal data, school/college projects and so much more on these light machines. With the pile of data increasing every day, it is also important to have a laptop that has plenty of memory and storage to store everything in your life. So, when buying your very first laptop, always look for one with at least 8GB of fast RAM (LPDDR4X and above) and SSD Storage of 256GB, 512GB depending on your need. If you think you’re going to need more storage later at some point, you should also check if the storage is expandable.

A design that matches your style

Boring, thick and ugly looking laptops are out. Sleek, colorful and light laptops are all the rage right now! So, while buying your very first laptop, look for something that stands out, something that’s thin and light and looks stylish. It’s great to stand out in a sea of boring, ugly machines, right? Also, since you will have to eventually lug it around all day, your first laptop should be thin and light for maximum style and portability. Lastly, it’s also very important to have a durable laptop, preferably something that is made of metal. Laptops that use premium metal body look stylish and are super durable when it comes to it.

Latest Software is very important

When buying your very first laptop, you should also be wary about the software that it uses. Most laptops under and around 25k will use Windows, but an old version of that, Windows 10. So, when looking for your first laptop, ensure that it runs Windows 11, which offers a whole new UI and a host of features to make your first laptop experience even more delightful.

Extra features to keep you going

While the aboveare key points that you need to take note of when buying your first ever laptop, there are some extra things to keep in mind as well. Things like a backlit keyboard are important for when you want to type in the dark. A large and smooth touchpad makes operating the software a breeze; and a good, high-res webcam is needed for those video calls required for classes and the office. On top of that, you also need to check if your new laptop has all the ports that you’re going to need in the future.

Keep these little things in mind and your first ever laptop buying experience will be smoother than ever!

Conclusion time

So, here are all the key things that you need to keep in mind while buying your very first laptop. But if you’re now wondering, which laptop in the market ticks all the right boxes and is also affordable for a first-time buyer? Let us tell you! The all new InfinixINBook Y1 Plus Neo is the latest from the renowned brand, and at just Rs. 23,990, it offers some mind-blowing specs. The new INBook Y1 Plus Neo features a large 15.6inch FHD Display to make all your content come alive. On top of that, the latest Infinix laptop offers the biggest battery and fastest charging in the segment, making for a long lasting and fast charging laptop.

The new InfinixINBook Y1 Plus Neo also offers superfast performance thanks to the latest 11th Gen Intel Celeron N5100 Quad-Core Processor, alongside 8GB of fast LPDDR4X RAM. On the storage front, the latest laptop comes with up to 512GB of fast SSD storage, which is expandable to 1TB. And if you think that much power and specs will end up making the laptop bulky, you’re wrong. The INBook Y1 Plus Neo is just 18.5mm slim and weighs a meagre 1.76Kgs. It is also durable with an Aluminum Alloy Metal Body that comes in 3 vibrant colors.

Moreover, the latest laptop from Infinix comes pre-loaded with the latest Windows 11 offering best in segment features. And speaking of additional features, the InfinixINBook Y1 Plus Neo features a backlit keyboard, a premium AG Glass touchpad, a 2MP FHD Webcam, all the ports that you need and much more. Imagine all of these features, in a thin and light design, available for just Rs. 23,990. The price to feature ratio alone makes it the perfect first laptop for most people out there.

If like us, you’re impressed by how much the INBook Y1 Plus Neo from Infinix offers at such a low price point, you should know that the laptop has already been launched, and is available for sale on Flipkart.

