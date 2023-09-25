Buy less, choose well, make it last – how eDVRs deliver stable performance and sustainable value to customers

- Advertisement - -

Stability is about delivering reliable and lasting performance – and that’s exactly what Hikvision’s new eDVR range does. With enduring storage and extremely low failure rates; the ability to withstand shocks and intense vibrations; and resilience in harsh environments, Hikvision eDVRs offer great long-term performance, maximized ROI, and sustainable value for customers.

In recent years, there’re lots of discussions on what and how we produce and consume goods to ensure sustainable consumption and minimize the impact on the environment. One way of achieving this is to foster greener technologies, increase product durability, and extend product life, as stable-performing and long-lasting products can reduce the volume of raw materials used to produce goods, as well as decrease emissions from production and transportation.

To create greener and more sustainable products, Hikvision ensures that all products are built on the guiding principles of stability. This also applies to the eDVR series, which provides unrivalled durability and sustainability for years and years of smooth performance. Here are the three key factors that ensure the long-term stability and resilience of Hikvision’s new eDVR range.

Product longevity based on ‘enduring storage’

The eDVRs use eSSD chips instead of HDDs, which have multiple moving parts, such as rotating platters, spindles, and actuator arms. By eliminating mechanical moving parts from the storage drive, eSSD technology reduces internal wear and tear in the eDVR, and extends the product’s life cycle. This ensures that customers can maximize returns on their technology investments, and reduces carbon emissions related to replacing end-of-life equipment.

Product resilience through strict quality control

To ensure product quality, we make sure that the raw materials that make up the eSSDs are of high and stable quality. Aside from this, meticulous product design and strict testing standards also help to ensure excellent performance of the product in different application scenarios, year-after-year.

To test and assure the stability and durability of the eDVRs, Hikvision submitted the eSSD chips that power them for testing and accreditation by the JEDEC Solid State Technology Association. During the JEDEC evaluation, the eSSD chips were tested for resilience during transport. They were also repeatedly cycled between temperature extremes (-55 to 125°C), and they were placed in an environment of 130°C with 85% relative humidity to test their moisture resistance in high temperatures. The stability of the chips was also tested at a consistently high temperature (150°C). The eSSD chips passed all of the demanding JEDEC tests, demonstrating their resilience and extensive lifespan.

A new industry benchmark for shock and vibration resistance

Traditional DVR hard disks can become unstable or corrupted in the event of intense shocks and vibrations – increasing the risk of unplanned downtime and video data loss. Hikvision’s new eDVRs, and the highly stable eSSD storage chips that power them, minimize these risks based on their ability to continue functioning normally in the event of drops and vibrations.

In fact, Hikvision’s lab tests, conducted using a piece of equipment called a vibration table, show that the eDVRs were able to continue recording and showing video at an extremely high vibration intensity of 15Gs, at which point the experiment was ceased. This lab result shows sturdiness of at least 15 times more than some traditional DVR units with HDD storage, which typically withstand vibration intensity of up to around 1G. Thanks to its stability and durability, the eDVRs have set a new benchmark for the shock and vibration resilience of storage devices.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

