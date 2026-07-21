BUSY Launches BUSY Magic, an AI-Powered Accounting Platform Built for India’s MSMEs

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Busy Infotech Private Limited, the developer of BUSY accounting software and a subsidiary of IndiaMART, announced the launch of BUSY Magic, a next-generation business management and accounting solution designed to make accounting, billing, inventory, GST and business reporting simpler for India’s MSMEs. Built on BUSY’s experience of serving more than 6 lakh businesses across India, BUSY Magic brings together a new-generation interface, faster onboarding, AI-led automation and simplified workflows for first-time software users as well as growing businesses.

BUSY Magic is designed to reduce day-to-day operational complexity by giving business owners a single dashboard to track key metrics such as sales, purchases, cash and bank position, receivables, payables, stock ageing, low-stock items, pending orders, challans, e-way bills and e-invoices. The platform has been developed for small and medium businesses across industries, including retailers, distributors, wholesalers, manufacturers, traders and service-led enterprises. It is especially relevant for businesses looking to move away from manual records, spreadsheets and disconnected systems toward a more structured and connected digital environment.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Brijesh Agarwal, CEO, Busy Infotech said, “For many small businesses, adopting accounting software is one of the first major steps in their digital transformation journey. BUSY Magic has been created to lower that barrier with guided workflows, actionable dashboards, and a simpler experience that supports both business owners and their accounting ecosystem. Our aim is to make everyday financial operations feel less intimidating and more efficient. By combining ease of use with practical automation, we want to help MSMEs build stronger control over their operations and make better decisions with confidence.”

A key capability in BUSY Magic is AI Voucher Scan & Automatic Bank Reconciliation, which helps users capture voucher details from scanned documents, reduce manual data entry and reconcile bank statements with accounting entries. The product aims to help users achieve faster billing and voucher entry, improved visibility into sales, purchases, cash flow, receivables and payables, stronger stock tracking, reduced manual work, better readiness for GST and e-invoicing workflows, and smoother collaboration between business owners, internal teams, accountants and tax professionals. It also includes Smooth Sync, which enables fast bi-directional data transfer between businesses and Chartered Accountants to reduce routine back-and-forth and accelerate compliance and audit workflows.

The launch of BUSY Magic comes as BUSY continues to scale its presence across India’s MSME ecosystem. The company reported billing of ₹170 crore and EBITDA of ₹44.5 crore in FY 2025–26, sold more than 4.42 lakh software licences, built a team of 354 employees, and established a network of over 800 channel partners across more than 1,000 towns and cities.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BUSY

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