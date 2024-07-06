Business AI Take Center Stage at SAP Inside Track with 1800+ participants

- Advertisement -

SAP Labs India hosted the second edition of Bengaluru SAP Inside Track (SIT) for 2024 – a grassroots community event for SAP Community members to come together and share knowledge about SAP-related topics. With participation from over 1800+ community members, the event saw a huge turnout of customers, partners, and freelancers. Industry leaders from companies such as Tech Mahindra, Amazon, Bosch, EY, LTI Mindtree, TCS, Mercedes-Benz Research & Development India were part of the event.

This edition of SIT emphasised on Business AI, reflecting its growing significance in the technology landscape. Participants were offered deep dives into how AI is integrated across various SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) services, and they also learnt how to build custom AI applications on SAP BTP by leveraging SAP solutions and the power of Large Language Models (LLMs).

Ms. Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, SAP Labs India, and Head, Customer Innovation Services, SAP

Ms. Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, SAP Labs India, and Head, Customer Innovation Services, SAP commented, “SAP Inside Track is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of our vibrant SAP community in India. This edition of SIT is focused on showcasing AI innovations and fostering AI ideation, aimed at offering the SAP community fresh insights into harnessing AI for business success. SAP Inside Track provides an exceptional platform for end users to forge connections, stay abreast of the latest SAP advancements, and gain recognition for groundbreaking technical achievements. We are dedicated to nurturing this vibrant community so the next generation of SAP experts can thrive and make impactful contributions.”

Valued customer Aashish Kshetry, CIO & VP of Information Technology at Asian Paints, and esteemed partners Eishwinder Ratra, SAP Practice Lead, Accenture Technology Centres, Hemlata Vedula, Partner Consulting at Deloitte, joined Sindhu on stage to discuss collaborative innovation and the strength of their partnership with SAP. They shared insights into how AI is transforming their organizations and the strategic approaches they have taken to successfully adopt AI solutions.

Participants gained valuable insights from SAP customers and partners on how they leveraged SAP’s AI to create impactful applications. Dedicated tracks for developers and architects provided hands-on opportunities to try out SAP’s latest AI features and capabilities. AI Pods showcased demos and updates on a variety of AI offerings throughout the day, featuring contributions from partners and customers. A standout feature was the App Space, which offered expert-led hands-on sessions on core SAP BTP concepts. Participants in the App Space built 400+ SAP-based applications, showcasing the practical implementation of AI in business scenarios.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / SAP Labs

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 149