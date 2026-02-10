Built to Slay – daWg introduces Slay 50 – Peak Performance Wireless Mouse

- Advertisement -

daWg continues to sharpen its gaming arsenal with the launch of the Slay 50 – Wireless Gaming Mouse, a pro-grade performance gadget designed for gamers who demand speed, precision and absolute control. Powered by a high-performance PixArt PAW 3311 sensor with updo 12000 DPI, ultra-responsive 1000Hz polling rate and tri-mode connectivity, the Slay 50 delivers a competitive edge across intense gaming sessions; whether wired, wireless or Bluetooth.

Engineered for agility and endurance, the Slay 50 features an ergonomic design, Huano switches & advanced customization software paired with a magnetic charging dock offering 11 dynamic LED modes – that’s a first-of-its-kind by an Indian brand & cross-platform compatibility across macOS, Windows and Linux blending functionality & aesthetics with performance. With light weight, the gaming mouse is delivering up to 300 IPS tracking speeds, and 35G acceleration, the Slay 50 is crafted to keep pace with fast reflexes and high-stakes gameplay.

Complementing this launch, daWg also expands its lineup with the Slay 25 Wired Gaming Mouse, featuring a 12400 DPI PAW 3327 sensor, 1000Hz polling rate, durable Huano switches & advanced customization software, all packed in a compact framework with a 1.5m red braided cable delivering precision-driven performance for gamers who prefer a wired competitive setup.

Mr. Yash Doshi – Founder & Chief daWg Officer

“The Slay series is the representation of our vision of building pro-grade products that fuse performance, precision & personality. At daWg innovation supersedes specs, it’s about creating an experience that’s like second skin for the gamers. As we continue to level up our gaming arsenal, our focus is to build and unlock new and better experiences of gameplay and drive the gamers to confidently say: Let’s Flex,” said Mr. Yash Doshi – Founder & Chief daWg Officer.

The product is available on Amazon & Flipkart at introductory prices of Rs. 1999 & Rs.999, respectively.

