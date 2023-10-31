Building your DataCenter – Sustainable and Resilient with Team Computers

- Advertisement - -

Team Computers organized an insightful event on October 27th in Delhi. The event shed light on the indispensable role of data centers in reshaping businesses by amalgamating tradition with cutting-edge technology, positioning data centers at the forefront of this transformation.

Mr. N K Singh, Founder of DataCenter Guru

Industry Veteran Mr. N K Singh, Founder of DataCenter Guru opened the event speaking about the future of data centers, delving into the journey from Industry 4.0 to 5.0, and spotlighting the dynamic realm of modernizing data centers while ensuring resilience and compliance. With a focus on propelling industries towards a smarter and more interconnected future, the event redefined the essence of modern industrialization.

Mr. Punit Khare, National Delivery Head – Services, Team Computers

Heading the discussion Mr. Punit Khare, National Delivery Head – Services, Team Computers highlighted the dynamic landscape of modernizing data centers, emphasizing the paramount importance of resilience and compliance, essential for ensuring uninterrupted service in the digital age.

Furthermore, Team Computers’ dedication to bridging the gap between IT solutions and business requirements underscored the potential benefits of embracing modernized infrastructure for businesses. The event left a lasting impression, meticulously curated with an exquisite blend of sophistication and valuable insights by IT professionals from different spheres.

Mr. Rakesh Kumar, Director of Channel Alliance at Vertiv,

Mr. Rakesh Kumar, Director of Channel Alliance at Vertiv, emphasizes the importance of leveraging environmentally friendly resources to ensure sustainable technological advancement, prioritizing energy efficiency, and minimizing the environmental impact.

Certainly, this commitment from Team Computers aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainability. By collaborating with Vertiv, their focus on providing sustainable and resilient data center infrastructure contributes to reducing carbon footprints and improving Datacenter Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), thereby fostering a more environmentally conscious and efficient approach to technology operations.



Looking ahead, the upcoming Data center-themed event in Chennai signifies the ongoing pursuit of a future where seamless collaboration, heightened security, and streamlined technology play pivotal roles in fostering organizational success.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Team Computers

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.