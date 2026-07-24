Building Capability, Building Confidence Sanket Rambhia’s Vision for India’s LED Display – Xtreme Media

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By Mr. Sanket Rambhia, Managing Director at LEDX technology and Xtreme Media

Building on decades of design and engineering expertise, the MD of Xtreme Media on why LEDX Technology marks a new chapter in India’s LED Display manufacturing journey Every industry has defining moments that change the direction of its future. For India’s active LED display industry, that moment isn’t being shaped by a single product or technological breakthrough. It’s being shaped by a gradual shift in mindset, from designing world-class LED display solutions to strengthening India’s manufacturing capability, and from serving a growing domestic market to becoming a trusted manufacturing partner for customers across the world.

Few understand that shift better than Sanket.

As the Managing Director of Xtreme Media and the driving force behind LEDX Technology, Sanket has spent more than two decades in the active LED display industry. Yet, unlike many entrepreneurs, he doesn’t describe his journey through milestones or market share. He talks about learning. About asking the right questions. And about recognising when the industry is ready for its next step.

Interestingly, that journey did not begin with manufacturing. It began with curiosity. During his time in the United States as an Associate Software Engineer at DSP BlackRock, one part of Sanket’s daily routine left a lasting impression. Every day on his way to work, he passed through Times Square. What fascinated him wasn’t just the scale of the displays, but the way technology transformed an ordinary public space into an immersive visual experience.

During one of his visits to India, he took up a weekend software project for his uncle to develop a system that could remotely manage LED displays. That small assignment brought together two ideas that had been taking shape in his mind: the possibilities of display technology and the opportunity for India to create visual experiences of a similar scale. That was the moment Xtreme Media was conceived. It wasn’t driven by the ambition to build a company. It began with a simple belief that India could create world-class visual experiences of its own.

The early years were less about chasing growth and more about understanding the industry from the ground up. Every installation brought a new lesson. Every customer had different expectations. Whether it was a corporate boardroom, a broadcast studio, an airport, a command centre, a retail environment, or a digital hoarding, each project demanded a different solution. Over time, those experiences helped build not just a business but also a deep understanding of how active LED displays perform in India’s diverse operating conditions.

For Sanket, that knowledge would become far more valuable than scale.

“We have always believed every project teaches you something,” he says. “Those learnings influence how you design, how you engineer, and eventually how you build better products.”

Over the years that followed, Xtreme Media established itself as one of India’s leading active LED display companies, installing more than 400,000 square feet of LED displays in just the last three years across diverse applications. But while the company continued to grow, Sanket believed something larger was beginning to change within the industry itself.

For years, India’s LED display market relied heavily on imported modules and local assembly. Even then, Xtreme Media had built its reputation on designing and engineering its own LED display solutions, with cabinet design, structural engineering, and R&D carried out in-house. As customer expectations evolved and India’s manufacturing ecosystem gathered momentum, the next logical step was to extend that expertise into advanced manufacturing.

The turning point came during the pandemic.

Like businesses across the world, Xtreme Media experienced disruptions that challenged conventional supply chains. More importantly, the experience prompted a deeper question. The company had already built the technical capability, application knowledge and customer understanding needed to engineer world-class LED display solutions. Was it now time to bring manufacturing into that ecosystem and create greater control over quality, consistency and delivery?

For Sanket, the answer wasn’t driven by circumstance alone. It was driven by conviction.

LEDX Technology was born not simply to manufacture active LED displays but to strengthen India’s manufacturing capability. The objective wasn’t to create another production facility. It was to build an ecosystem where design, engineering, manufacturing and quality could come together under one roof, creating products that reflected the same standards the company had spent years delivering in the field.

For Sanket, the answer wasn’t driven by circumstance alone. It was the natural next step. Xtreme Media had already established strong design, engineering and R&D capabilities. LEDX brought advanced manufacturing into that ecosystem, creating greater control over quality, consistency and scale while strengthening India’s manufacturing capability.

What followed was one of the most ambitious investments in India’s active LED display industry. Built in just 11 months, LEDX Technology’s 10,000 sq. metre manufacturing facility represents far more than additional production capacity. Designed with scalability in mind, the facility can eventually accommodate up to five Surface Mount Technology (SMT) lines and has an annual manufacturing capacity of 50,000 sq. metres of active LED displays. More importantly, it reflects a philosophy that Sanket has carried throughout his entrepreneurial journey: quality is never an outcome; it is a process.

Walk through the facility, and that philosophy becomes immediately visible. Automated SMT lines, precision manufacturing equipment from Japan and Korea, climate-controlled production environments maintained at optimal conditions, ESD-safe flooring that protects sensitive electronic components, and over 60 quality checks are not individual features added for effect. Together, they create a manufacturing ecosystem designed to deliver consistency at every stage of production.

That attention to detail continues well beyond the production line. Every module undergoes extensive ageing before integration, while every completed cabinet is tested continuously at peak brightness for 72 hours before dispatch. It is a level of validation that reflects Sanket’s belief that customers should experience reliability without ever needing to think about the engineering behind it.

“Quality isn’t something you inspect at the end,” he says. “It has to be built into every process, every component and every decision.”

That same philosophy extends to the way LEDX works with customers. Rather than treating manufacturing as the final stage of a transaction, the company views it as a collaborative process that begins much earlier. Every application presents its own technical challenges, whether it is an airport operating around the clock, a retail environment focused on customer engagement, or a large outdoor installation expected to perform through demanding climatic conditions.

This has led to a strong emphasis on co-innovation. Instead of offering standard products for every requirement, LEDX works closely with customers to understand the application before designing the solution. Standard engineering platforms provide the flexibility to customise products without compromising either manufacturing efficiency or quality.

For Sanket, this approach reflects a simple principle.

“Co-innovation starts with listening. Every customer has different requirements, and every project teaches you something new. Our responsibility is to understand the problem first and then engineer the right solution.”

It is perhaps this willingness to keep learning that best explains his optimism about India’s future.

The global active LED display industry is entering a new phase. As global OEM and ODM partners look to diversify and de-risk their supply chains, India has an opportunity to play a much larger role. With a growing domestic market, deep engineering expertise, and increasing investments in manufacturing, Rambhia believes the country is well positioned to become a trusted partner for global customers seeking quality, reliability, and long-term manufacturing capability.

His confidence, however, is measured. He rarely speaks in absolutes or makes sweeping predictions. Instead, he points to the ingredients that already exist: a rapidly growing domestic market, decades of engineering talent, stronger policy support for manufacturing, and an increasing willingness among Indian companies to invest for the long term so they can become trusted participants in the global manufacturing ecosystem.

What excites him most is not the opportunity for one company but for an entire ecosystem. He hopes more companies invest in advanced manufacturing, more engineers choose careers in product development, and more globally competitive technologies are designed and built in India.

“One company can’t serve the whole world,” he says, “but a strong ecosystem of manufacturers can. That’s when India truly earns global trust.”

That perspective explains why Sanket seldom speaks about LEDX as the destination. For him, it is another milestone in a longer journey, one where success is measured not by production capacity or market share alone but by whether India comes to be recognised not simply as a market for technology but as a nation trusted to create it.

If that vision takes shape over the coming decade, the success story will belong to an ecosystem, not to one factory or one company. And for Sanket, that has always been the bigger idea.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Xtreme Media

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