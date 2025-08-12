Build or Upgrade Your PC and Earn Amazon Gift Cards worth up to INR 30,000 with the Powered by MSI Promotion 2025

- Advertisement -

This Independence Day season, MSI India invites you to unleash your creativity, boost your productivity, and power up your gaming rig with the Powered By MSI Promotion, running from August 15th to November 30, 2025.

Whether you’re building a new PC or upgrading your current setup, there’s no better time to invest in high-performance components. By purchasing two or more eligible MSI products across different categories, you can earn an Amazon eGift Card worth up to ₹30,000 — perfect for shopping, gifting, or adding that extra accessory to your setup.

MSI products are popular for their outstanding performance and reliability, making them a top choice for PC enthusiasts and professionals alike. Whether you’re looking to build a powerhouse for gaming, streamline workflows for content creation, or dive into AI development, MSI has the perfect solution for you.

This promotion includes a wide range of components, such as motherboards, graphics cards, liquid coolers, power supplies, cabinets (PC Case), SSDs, and monitors — including popular gaming and productivity monitors like the MAG 274UPF E2 and PRO MP251L E2. This time, even the highly acclaimed QD-OLED monitors—loved by gamers and streamers alike—are included in the promotion. The 34-inch ultra wide MPG 341CQPX QD-OLED offers 240Hz 0.03ms faster response, DisplayHDR True Black 400, and exclusive MSI OLED Care 2.0 to prevent burn-in; for those looking for flat panel 32”/27” QD-OLED monitors, MSI is also offering MAG 321UPX QD-OLED and MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2. For PC gamers seeking the ultimate visual experience, this is a golden opportunity you won’t want to miss.

What is Powered by MSI Promotion?

From Aug 15 to Nov 30, 2025, customers who purchase two or more eligible MSI components from authorized resellers (online or offline) can claim an Amazon eGift Card based on their product selection. The more you buy, the more you earn—up to the maximum benefit value!

How to Participate and Redeem Your Gift Card

1. Buy: Purchase at least two eligible MSI components from different categories via authorized resellers.

2. Register: Sign in or create your account on https://account.msi.com

3. Submit*: Register your products using serial numbers and invoice, then complete the redemption form under the Promotions tab.

4. Claim: After verification, receive your Amazon eGift Card via email in 7–14 working days..

*User can only initiate the redemption process after 7 days from the invoice date.

Hurry! This limited-time promotion offers the perfect opportunity to upgrade your PC or start fresh with MSI. Don’t miss out — step into 2025 with the ultimate hardware setup

Check these reference build examples

Let’s give you a few examples for reference so you can better understand how the promotion works and how you can maximize your gift card amount.

To calculate the eligible gift card value you could earn, visit the Powered By MSI 2025 promotion page. Here you can select different components from the drop-down menu and it will automatically add up the value and show you the total gift card amount.

Here’s a high-performance configuration featuring MSI’s latest AMD-compatible components. This PC is ideal for 2K (QHD) gaming and can handle most AAA titles with ease. For content creators or productivity workloads, you may upgrade the CPU or RAM based on your specific needs.

Category Model Name Gift Card Value CPU AMD Ryzen™ 7 9800X3D n/a Motherboard X870E GAMING PLUS WIFI ₹1,000 Memory 16GB DDR5 n/a Graphics Card GeForce RTX 5070 12G GAMING TRIO OC ₹1,500 Power Supply MAG A850GL PCIE5 ₹2,000 Liquid Cooler MAG CORELIQUID A15 360 ₹1,500 SSD SPATIUM M560 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 1TB ₹200 PC Case MPG VELOX 300R AIRFLOW PZ ₹2,500 Monitor MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2 ₹3,000 Total Gift Card Value ₹11,700

AMD Ryzen™ 9000X3D Series desktop processors powered by the 2nd Generation 3D V-Cache Technology which improves thermal management, allowing for higher clock speeds and better gaming performance, making it a great option for gamers and creators.

For gamers who love RPGs or open-world adventures, this configuration delivers an immersive ultra-wide experience at 1440P. And if you’re looking to push game image settings even higher, consider upgrading the GPU to an RTX 5070 or above for enhanced performance.

Category Model Name Gift Card Value CPU Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 265K n/a Motherboard PRO Z890-P WIFI ₹1,000 Memory 16GB DDR5 n/a Graphics Card GeForce RTX 5060 8G GAMING TRIO OC ₹700 Power Supply MAG A850GL PCIE5 ₹2,000 Liquid Cooler MAG CORELIQUID I360 ₹2,000 SSD SPATIUM M470 PRO PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2TB ₹150 PC Case MAG PANO 110R PZ ₹1250 Monitor MAG 342CQR E2 ₹3,000 Total Gift Card Value ₹18,000

Also, the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 265K offers excellent single-core and multi-core performance, making it well-suited for both demanding gaming scenarios and productivity workloads.

If you are looking for a PC suitable for content creation as well, here are the benefits of Intel® Core™ Ultra Desktop Processors (Series 2),

1. Enhanced Performance: Faster rendering times and smoother workflows for video editing, 3D rendering, and graphic design.

2. AI-Driven Capabilities: Improved accuracy and processing times for AI-driven tasks like image generation and music creation.

3. Improved Graphics: Enhanced visual performance for complex visual effects and motion graphics.

4. Power Efficiency: Cooler systems with lower energy consumption for extended work sessions.

Recommended Partial Upgrade for Productivity

If you’re not planning a full system build but still want a performance boost for work or productivity, consider upgrading with the SATA 2.5″ SSD storage — perfect for expanding storage or speeding up your operating system.

Also pair your desktop PC with an MSI PRO series monitor for a more comfortable viewing experience. The PRO series features EyesErgo eye-care technology to reduce fatigue from prolonged screen time, making it ideal for professionals.

PRO MP273QP E2 offers a height-adjustable stand for better ergonomics, ensuring your monitor setup suits your posture and workspace.

PRO MP251L E2 is a 24.5-inch, 120Hz display, delivering smoother and sharper visuals—perfect for replacing your old monitor and boosting productivity.

SSD Model Monitor Model Total Gift Card Value SPATIUM S270 SATA 2.5″ 480GB PRO MP273QP E2 ₹1,800 SPATIUM S270 SATA 2.5″ 480GB PRO MP251L E2 ₹700

