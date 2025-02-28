Budget-Friendly COLORFUL X15 XS Gaming Laptop Launched

- Advertisement -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, introduces the COLORFUL X15 XS – a budget-friendly yet powerful gaming laptop designed for gamers and creators seeking performance and value. Building from the success of the X15 XS series gaming laptops, the latest model features a cleaner and simpler design and new packaging.

Powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor and an NVIDIA RTX 3050 laptop GPU, the COLORFUL X15 XS delivers the speed and efficiency needed to tackle a wide range of tasks. Whether you’re working on demanding projects, studying for exams, or diving into immersive gaming sessions, the X15 XS ensures smooth multitasking, responsive performance, and stunning graphics. With advanced cooling and a high-refresh-rate display, the X15 XS is built to keep up with your productivity and entertainment needs without compromise.

Affordable Performance

At $699 SRP, the COLORFUL X15 XS offers exceptional value and performance. Equipped with 16GB of DDR4 memory (expandable to 64GB) and a high-speed 512GB NVMe SSD, it delivers seamless multitasking, rapid load times, and smooth performance for work, entertainment, and gaming.

New Look, New Packaging

Along with the new simpler and cleaner design, the COLORFUL X15 XS features new packaging.

Key Features:

12 th Generation Intel Core i5-12500H processor; 4.5GHz, 12 (4P+8E) cores

Generation Intel Core i5-12500H processor; 4.5GHz, 12 (4P+8E) cores 16GB DDR4 3200MHz memory (upgradeable)

512GB NVMe SSD (upgradeable)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics

Supports NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate and Adaptive-Sync technology

Supports Ray Tracing and DLSS technologies

Storm Blade 2.0 Cooling Technology

RGB backlit keyboard

Two USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen2) Ports

Sound Blaster™ Cinema 6+ HD audio

Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.2

