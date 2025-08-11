BSNL Teams Up with Ericsson, Qualcomm, Cisco, and Nokia to Launch Industry-Led Digital Skilling at BRBRAITT Jabalpur in 5G, AI, Cybersecurity, and Networking

- Advertisement -

In a significant move towards creating industry-ready skilled manpower, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has signed strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with four global technology leaders: Ericsson India Pvt. Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems, and Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt. Ltd.

Aimed at accelerating India’s digital transformation and strengthening the skilling ecosystem, these partnerships will roll out advance training initiatives in 5G, AI/ML, networking, and digital technologies at BSNL’s apex training institute, Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT) in Jabalpur.

This development is a step towards a broader plan by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, to establish a Telecom Innovation, Research and Training Centre (TIRTC) at BRBRAITT. Envisioned as an industry-led national hub, TIRTC will focus on developing telecom-specific R&D talent and a future-ready workforce — aligning with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Skill India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. TIRTC will also support product innovation, prototyping, and telecom entrepreneurship in the long term.

The MoUs were signed at a ceremony in New Delhi, in the presence of Hon’ble Union Minister of Communications and DoNER, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Secretary (Telecom) Dr. Neeraj Mittal, senior officials from the DoT, BSNL leadership, and representatives from partner companies.

Quote from Hon’ble Minister Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, “This collaboration between BSNL and leading global technology companies is a landmark step in building a skilled and future-ready telecom workforce. It reflects the Government’s commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital empowerment through industry-academia partnerships aligned with the vision of Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

The key initiatives under these MoUs are:

As part of this initiative , Ericsson India will help establish a dedicated Ericsson 5G Centre of Excellence at BRBRAITT to provide hands-on 5G training as well as online learning modules under the Ericsson Educate Program to 2000+ students annually. The students undergoing the 5G Onsite training will benefit from the classroom infrastructure being provided by BSNL. Students undergoing the online training part of the Ericsson Educate program, will benefit from Ericsson’s global curriculum, trainers, and lab facilities — creating a world-class learning environment aligned with national priorities.

will set up a Qualcomm Institute at BRBRAITT, focusing on advanced 5G and AI training for students, BSNL trainers, and government stakeholders. The programme will include premium online content, live sessions, and internships. Qualcomm will sponsor training for the first 100 participants in the inaugural year. This initiative aims to position BRBRAITT as a hub for advanced, scalable, and industry-relevant digital skill development. Cisco Systems will leverage its Cisco Networking Academy Program to enhance skills in networking, cybersecurity, and IT infrastructure. Cisco will provide free access to online curriculum and digital tools, while BSNL will coordinate implementation across non-profit educational institutions nationwide — promoting equitable access to digital learning. The collaboration seeks to create a digitally enabled, job-ready youth workforce.

Mr. Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India, “This collaboration is an investment in building a future-ready workforce to lead innovation in 5G, IoT, and advanced telecom technologies.”

These collaborations strongly support India’s flagship missions — Digital India, Skilling India, Make in India, Startup India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat — and underscore DoT’s commitment to building deep capabilities in next-generation telecom technologies.

By equipping India’s youth with critical future-tech skills, this initiative will help shape a self-reliant and globally competitive digital future. In the long term, the initiative aims to form a broad consortium of Indian and global tech stakeholders to collectively drive training, innovation, and research in advanced telecom domains.

