BSNL and Viasat India Collaborate to Advance Satellite Technology Skills Development and Commercial UAV Services in India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Viasat India are excited to share expanded collaboration initiatives focused on further promoting skill development and industry readiness in the field of satellite communications and emerging technologies, as well as the commercialization of advanced uncrewed aircraft solutions. These new collaboration efforts between BSNL and Viasat India formally kicked off recently during the India Mobile Congress 2025.

Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training (BRBRAITT), a specialized training institute under BSNL located in Jabalpur, offers key infrastructure and logistical support for enabling local technology training programs. The collaboration between Viasat and BRBRAITT will focus on advancing skills development and establishing a Centre of Excellence for Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), the Internet of Things (IoT), and other related advanced technologies. BRBRRAITT will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure, classrooms, and logistical support for the training programs. Engineering students from IT, Electronics & Communication, and Computer Science streams will have the opportunity to participate in sessions and demonstrations of Viasat terminals at the Center of Excellence through this collaboration.

Viasat and BSNL will also collaborate on commercializing Viasat’s Velaris uncrewed air solutions for the Indian market. Viasat’s Velaris is a satellite communications service that provides secure and reliable connectivity for uncrewed aircraft to operate beyond visual line of sight. This technology is crucial for enabling the integration of UAVs into commercial airspace. The service operates on Viasat’s global L-band satellite network, which is designed for high-reliability, safety-critical applications.

These collaborations support continued progress toward building a robust low-altitude economy in India, an emerging sector encompassing aerial operations below 3,000 meters, including drones and advanced air mobility. India’s drone market is on a rapid growth trajectory, with projections indicating substantial expansion by 2030. This planned work between Viasat and BSNL is anticipated to create the necessary ecosystem to support this growth.

Both efforts aim to advance the Government of India’s flagship missions such as Skill India and Digital India by equipping engineering students with practical exposure to satellite technology including UAV and IoT applications.

Mr. Robert J Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL said, “This is a strategic collaboration that aligns with our goal to foster innovation and build indigenous capabilities. The Centre of Excellence at BRBRAITT will equip a new generation of professionals with critical skills, while our work to commercialize Viasat’s Velaris will enable new and innovative services for our customers, driving economic growth and development across the country.”

Adding to this, Mr. Gautam Sharma, Managing Director, Viasat India said, “We are excited to expand our work with BSNL, a trusted leader in Indian telecommunications. These collaborations are a testament to our commitment to India’s ‘Digital India’ vision and will help unlock the immense potential of the country’s low-altitude economy. We are also proud to collaborate with BSNL’s BRBRAITT to establish a robust framework for educating students in satellite technology across India.”

