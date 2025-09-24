Brother India Unveils Innovative Ink Tank Printers and Strategic Growth Plans for Homes and Businesses

- Advertisement -

Brother International (India) Pvt. Ltd., established in 2006, offers innovative Japanese printing, labeling, scanning, and document management solutions, delivering tailored, reliable, and high-quality technology for homes and businesses nationwide.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Rishikesh Kane, Deputy General Manager – Marketing, Brother International (India) Pvt. Ltd., shares insights on new launches, market strategy, e-commerce growth, and future plans in India.

Can you brief us on Brother’s six new Ink Tank printers and their positioning?

We’ve just launched six new Ink Tank printers in India, starting from a low-priced model to multifunction printers designed for SMBs. The range includes print, scan, and copy functionalities, along with Wi-Fi, ADF, and most importantly, auto duplex printing. What’s exciting is that auto duplex — which is still rare at this price point in the Ink Tank category — will give us a strong edge. With this lineup, we are targeting every segment, from home users to small businesses. I’m confident customers will immediately relate to these printers as solutions tailored for their everyday needs.

How crucial is e-commerce for Brother’s growth during the festive season?

E-commerce is a critical pillar of our growth strategy, particularly for the home printing segment. With the festive season around the corner, platforms like Amazon and Flipkart become even more important. We are ensuring that our newly launched printers are aligned with festive promotions and ready to capture consumer demand during peak sale periods. These platforms give us unmatched reach and enable us to connect with home users much faster. Today, many of our printers already rank among the top sellers online, so building on that momentum is key.

What are your market share targets in the coming years?

Our immediate goal is to capture around 25% of the Ink Tank printer market in India within the next two years, particularly in the multifunction space. At the same time, we are also focusing strongly on our laser printer portfolio, where we already perform quite well. Our target is to reach 35% market share in lasers over the next couple of years. Together, these segments will strengthen Brother’s presence across the Indian market and give us a balanced portfolio.

How does Brother plan to expand offline distribution beyond e-commerce?

The offline channel continues to play a vital role for us. We are actively driving incentive schemes, promotions, and in-store branding activities to engage consumers. With the festive season approaching, we are planning attractive offers to encourage adoption. Additionally, we are working on deepening penetration into tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4 towns, ensuring that customers across India have easy access to Brother printers. Our multi-layered distribution strategy will help us achieve both reach and relevance.

Why is auto duplex printing an important differentiator in today’s market?

Auto duplex printing is a feature that customers increasingly value, especially in today’s environment where cost efficiency and convenience are critical. Having this feature available at a low price point in Ink Tank multifunction printers sets us apart from the competition. Very few models in the market currently offer this, and we believe it will become a deciding factor for many buyers. Offering value for money has always been Brother’s strength, and features like auto duplex add to that promise.

How has the response been from consumers so far, especially online?

The acceptance of Brother printers among Indian consumers has been very encouraging. If you look at Amazon’s top 10 best-selling laser printers, at least five are from Brother. Similarly, in Ink Tank printers, four of the top 10 are Brother models. This clearly shows that customers see value in our offerings. They recognize that we deliver reliable, high-quality products that justify the price. In fact, many customers are willing to pay more if they see additional benefits — and Brother ensures they always get that extra edge.

Finally, what is your vision for Brother India in the next few years?

Our vision is clear — to become a trusted printing partner for every Indian household and business. By offering innovative features, strong value for money, and easy accessibility both online and offline, we aim to expand our presence across the country. With our new Ink Tank range, aggressive market share targets, and customer-first approach, I believe Brother is well-positioned to strengthen its leadership in India’s printing landscape.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Brother India

