Brother India Organizes Employee Wellness Session on Cancer Awareness

Reinforcing its commitment to employee well-being, Brother India recently organized a dedicated Employee Wellness Session on Cancer Awareness as part of its ongoing employee engagement initiatives. Aligned with its global philosophy, “At your side,” and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 – Good Health & Well-Being, the initiative highlighted the company’s proactive approach toward fostering a healthy workplace.

The session was conducted by Dr. Ashwin Patil, an Epidemiologist and Public Health Consultant representing the Indian Cancer Society. He shared valuable insights on common types of cancers, risk factors, preventive measures, and the critical importance of early detection.

Through practical guidance and awareness-driven discussions, employees were encouraged to adopt healthier lifestyles and prioritize regular health screenings. The interactive session aimed at empowering individuals with the right knowledge to stay informed and take preventive steps — staying two steps ahead of cancer.

With such initiatives, Brother India continues to strengthen its culture of care, ensuring the holistic well-being of its workforce.

