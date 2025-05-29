Brother India Launches PT-E560BTVP Label Printer – A Durable and Advanced Label Printer for Professionals

- Advertisement -

Brother International India Pvt. Limited, a renowned Japanese leader in printing and labeling solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of the PT-E560BTVP, a new label printer designed specifically for electricians and network professionals. This model replaces the PT-E550WVP, which has been a reliable choice for 15 years. Priced at INR 38,990, the PT-E560BTVP is available for purchase across India starting today.

The printer is crafted to assist professionals in creating clear and long-lasting labels for cables, panels, and equipment, combining a robust design with modern features. After considering user feedback, Brother has incorporated a Type-C charger (12V, 2.5A), Bluetooth connectivity, and an improved display to meet the demands of today’s workforce.

Brother has been a trusted name in printing technology for over 100 years, beginning as a sewing machine manufacturer in Japan in 1908. Now a global company, Brother is recognized for producing practical and reliable tools for professionals in various industries, from office settings to fieldwork. In India, Brother has earned a strong reputation for quality and innovation, consistently delivering products that are both functional and durable. The PT-E560BTVP reflects this dedication, offering a solution tailored to the needs of electricians, network installers, and telecommunications experts who require precise and dependable labels for their projects.

The PT-E560BTVP is built to withstand challenging work environments, featuring a textured grip to prevent slipping and a durable orange-and-black body that can endure tough conditions. Its upgraded carrying case can hold up to 16 tapes (12mm), a significant improvement over the previous model’s capacity of 5, allowing users to carry more supplies conveniently. The printer can create labels up to 24mm wide at a fast speed of 30mm per second (using a USB-PD adapter), and its bright, backlit screen ensures clear visibility, even in low-light settings. Additionally, six dedicated keys provide quick access to common labeling tasks, such as marking cables, patch panels, or faceplates, making the process more efficient.

Mr. Alok Nigam, Managing Director at Brother International India said, “The PT-E560BTVP is a direct response to the changing dynamics of the industrial workspace, where speed, accuracy, and durability are no longer optional but they are mission-critical. Designed in consultation with industry professionals, this printer combines robust engineering with intuitive technology like Bluetooth connectivity, Type-C charging, and advanced labelling templates. At Brother, we are committed to not only keeping pace with the demands of electricians and network specialists but empowering them with tools that elevate their productivity in the field. This launch strengthens our long-term vision of leading India’s transition towards smarter, mobile-first infrastructure labelling.”

The PT-E560BTVP also includes a convenient cutting feature that allows users to print multiple labels in a single strip, saving time for professionals working on electrical or network installations. With Bluetooth connectivity, users can link the printer to a smartphone or tablet using Brother’s Pro Label Tool app, or connect it to a computer via USB. The device supports printing QR codes, 2D barcodes, and logos, addressing modern labeling requirements.

Furthermore, it promotes environmental responsibility by supporting both disposable and rechargeable batteries and replacing extensive paper manuals with a concise guide and online versions in multiple languages. Offering a clear 180 dpi print quality, 14 font styles, and 476 symbols, this printer provides ample options for creating professional labels. Brother’s newest offering combines durability, efficiency, and eco-conscious design for today’s professionals.

