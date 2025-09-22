Brother India Eyes India’s Growing Print Market – Expansion Plans, Market Goals, and Customer-Centric Innovation

- Advertisement -

Brother International (India) Pvt. Ltd., a global leader in printing solutions, delivers innovative, reliable, and cost-effective products empowering businesses and customers worldwide.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Salem Nishi, Director, Brother International (India) Pvt. Ltd., shares insights on India’s growing print market, Brother’s expansion strategy, and future growth ambitions.

Why is India a key market for Brother?

India is a major focus for our global headquarters. Like many other industries, we see tremendous potential here. The printing market in India is still growing, and there are countless new businesses and startups emerging. This creates significant opportunities, especially for a brand like Brother, which entered India later than our competitors. While our market presence isn’t as extensive yet, the growth potential is enormous, and we are fully committed to tapping into it.

How would you describe Brother’s market position in India compared to other countries?

In regions like Europe, Japan, or the United States, Brother has had a long-standing presence, often spanning decades, and we hold a strong market share there. India is different because we entered the market only in 2006. Naturally, our market share here is lower, but the good news is that our business in India has grown 21 times over the last 19 years. That shows the strong potential and positive trajectory we are experiencing.

Can you share your goals for Brother’s market share in India?

Currently, our ink tank segment holds about 8% of the market. Our aim is to reach 25% within the next three years. While it’s ambitious, we strongly believe it is achievable. There’s still a long way to go, but with the right strategy, analysis, and focus on customer needs, we are confident we can grow significantly.

What makes Brother products stand out in a competitive market?

Brother products are highly competitive in terms of both features and pricing. Even if I weren’t associated with Brother personally, I would choose our products. The value proposition is clear: our printers offer superior functionality at the same price range compared to competitors. This benefits customers not just in terms of quality, but also in terms of return on investment.

What is your outlook for Brother in India?

India represents a huge opportunity. Our brand, backed by global expertise and a deep understanding of local needs, is poised for long-term growth. We are confident that our offerings will continue to resonate with customers, helping businesses grow efficiently while strengthening Brother’s footprint across the country.

