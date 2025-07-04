Brother India Announces Up to 33% Off on Printers During Amazon Prime Day 2025

- Advertisement -

Brother India, the renowned Japanese multinational in printing technology, has announced exclusive discounts on its bestselling printer models during Amazon Prime Day 2025, which will run from 12:00 AM on July 12 to 11:59 PM on July 14. The limited-period sale will be available exclusively to Amazon Prime members across India, offering attractive price drops of up to 33% on a wide range of printers, making this an ideal time for customers to upgrade their printing solutions.

The three-day sale is part of Amazon India’s biggest annual shopping event, now extended for the first time to three full days. Brother India’s Prime Day offers aim to provide consumers with cost-effective and dependable printing solutions across home, office, and professional use cases. With added bank offers and no-cost EMI options with banks, these deals offer unmatched value for performance-focused users.

Brother DCP-T226 (Ink Tank Printer) : A reliable and compact solution for everyday home printing needs, the DCP-T226 features print, scan, and copy functions with ultra-low-cost printing. It is designed for high-volume users looking for budget-friendly results without compromising quality. Priced at ₹9,399, down from ₹13,990, it delivers exceptional value with a 33% discount.

: A reliable and compact solution for everyday home printing needs, the DCP-T226 features print, scan, and copy functions with ultra-low-cost printing. It is designed for high-volume users looking for budget-friendly results without compromising quality. Priced at ₹9,399, down from ₹13,990, it delivers exceptional value with a 33% discount. Brother DCP-T426W (Wireless Ink Tank Printer): Equipped with built-in Wi-Fi, the DCP-T426W allows wireless printing from laptops and mobile devices.It is ideal for home and SOHO users seeking wireless convenience with multifunction features. Originally ₹15,590, it is now available at ₹11,499, offering a 26% discount.

Equipped with built-in Wi-Fi, the DCP-T426W allows wireless printing from laptops and mobile devices.It is ideal for home and SOHO users seeking wireless convenience with multifunction features. Originally ₹15,590, it is now available at ₹11,499, offering a 26% discount. Brother DCP-T525W (Wireless Ink Tank Printer): Designed for users who want speed and flexibility, the DCP-T525W enables wireless printing, scanning, and copying with a user-friendly interface. Its high-yield ink system and smartphone compatibility make it ideal for households and home offices. Priced at ₹12,899 against an MRP of ₹17,790, it comes with a 27% discount.

Designed for users who want speed and flexibility, the DCP-T525W enables wireless printing, scanning, and copying with a user-friendly interface. Its high-yield ink system and smartphone compatibility make it ideal for households and home offices. Priced at ₹12,899 against an MRP of ₹17,790, it comes with a 27% discount. Brother HL-L2321D (Mono Laser Printer): A fast and compact single-function printer that supports automatic duplex printing. With a print speed of up to 30 pages per minute, this model is perfect for professionals and small business setups. Now available at ₹11,299, down from ₹14,990, it offers a 25% discount for those seeking efficiency and reliability.

A fast and compact single-function printer that supports automatic duplex printing. With a print speed of up to 30 pages per minute, this model is perfect for professionals and small business setups. Now available at ₹11,299, down from ₹14,990, it offers a 25% discount for those seeking efficiency and reliability. Brother DCP-L2520D (Mono Laser Multifunction Printer) : This model offers print, scan, and copy features and is built to handle large volumes with speed and clarity. Its automatic double-sided printing saves time and paper, making it an excellent choice for frequent users. Available at ₹15,799, reduced from ₹22,990, it is offered at a 31% discount.

: This model offers print, scan, and copy features and is built to handle large volumes with speed and clarity. Its automatic double-sided printing saves time and paper, making it an excellent choice for frequent users. Available at ₹15,799, reduced from ₹22,990, it is offered at a 31% discount. Brother DCP-L2541DW (Wireless Mono Laser Multifunction Printer): A wireless all-in-one laser printer with automatic duplex printing, fast print speeds, and network connectivity. Ideal for work-from-home professionals and offices needing a versatile and dependable printer. Priced at ₹20,799 from the original ₹30,990, it is now offered at 33% off.

A wireless all-in-one laser printer with automatic duplex printing, fast print speeds, and network connectivity. Ideal for work-from-home professionals and offices needing a versatile and dependable printer. Priced at ₹20,799 from the original ₹30,990, it is now offered at 33% off. Brother DCP-L2680DW (Wireless Mono Laser Multifunction Printer): Combining wireless connectivity, high-speed printing, and a 2-line LCD for user control, the DCP-L2680DW is built for high-volume environments. It supports mobile printing and duplex output, making it suitable for advanced home or office use. Available at ₹20,999, down from ₹28,490, it carries a 26% discount.

In addition to the attractive prices, Amazon ensures a smooth shopping experience with expert guidance, doorstep delivery, and multiple payment options including credit cards and EMI.

Mr. Alok Nigam, Managing Director of Brother India

Reflecting on the occasion, Mr. Alok Nigam, Managing Director of Brother India, shared his excitement, “The Amazon Prime Day Sale allows us to reach new-age Indian consumers who prioritize efficiency, technology, and reliability. We’re proud to offer exclusive deals on our bestselling models, helping every home and office upgrade their printing solutions at affordable prices.”

These discounts will be available only during the Amazon Prime Day Sale from July 12 to July 14, supported by additional bank offers and no-cost EMI options.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Brother

